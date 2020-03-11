Woman Says Boyfriend Grabbed Her By Her Throat, Threatened To Kill Her

Police responded to a domestic assault call on Wednesday and made contact with the victim. She said she and her boyfriend, Ricardo Sardinas-Martinez, 50, had gotten into an argument.

The victim said Sardinas-Martinez then picked her up by her throat. After he released her, Sardinas-Martinez would not allow her to leave the residence. According to the police report, he pulled a revolver and threatened to kill the victim.

She was able to call her daughter, who called the police on her behalf. According to the police report, Sardinas-Martinez fled the area. Police later located him at the intersection of E. 43rd St. and 9th Avenue and took him into custody.

After being advised of his rights, Sardinas-Martinez was then charged with domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping.

