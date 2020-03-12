 Thursday, March 12, 2020 62.0°F   light rain fog/mist patches fog   Light Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Bradley County Emergency Response Ready For Any Coronavirus Cases

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Bradley County officials said they are ready for coronavirus, while saying there are no confirmed cases yet in East Tennessee.

Leadership from Bradley County’s emergency services and essential infrastructure gathered Wednesday at the Cleveland-Bradley County Emergency Management Agency to attend a state-wide teleconference with the regional leaders of the Tennessee Department of Health. Theteleconference with TDOH addressed the current status of the coronavirus, discussed relevant statistics and resources, as well as updated on proactive measures that have been put in place across the state of Tennessee.

During the TDOH teleconference, leadership of Bradley Co.

emergency services and essential infrastructure received an update on the current status of COVID-19 with nine confirmed cases in Tennessee.

Officials said, "There are currently no identified cases in East Tenn., meaning that our surrounding area has not been affected at this point in time. After further discussion with TDOH, the leadership of Bradley Co. emergency services and essential infrastructure are encouraged to know that Bradley Co. has proactively prepared for this virus and are ready to take action when necessary."

Among the many resources available to the public of Tennessee relating to this virus are the TDOH COVID-19 hotline and webpage. The COVID-19 Public Information Hotline 877-857-2945 is available 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST daily and the webpage https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html is updated at 2 p.m. EST daily.

Officials stated, "We want to encourage everyone to continue taking proactive measures to prevent illness of any kind. Rest assured that Bradley County is prepared and that we are watching the situation vigilantly."

Officials said there have been 938 U.S. coronavirus cases and 29 deaths, while nine Tennessee cases with no deaths.

They said there have been 34 million U.S. flu cases with 20,000 to 52,000 U.S. deaths.


