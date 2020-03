The state Health Department said Thursday that coronavirus cases in the state jumped from nine on Wednesday to 18 on Thursday.

The department still listed no cases for the Chattanooga area.

Current cases are:

Davidson 6

Knox 1

Shelby 2

Sullivan 1

Williamson 8

There were six coronavirus cases in Tennessee on Tuesday.

It had grown to nine on Wednesday - Davidson, 2; Shelby, Sullivan and Williamson, 5.

No deaths from the virus have yet been reported in Tennessee.