Dalton City Court, Recycling, Other City Services Being Affected By COVID 19 Virus Concerns

Friday, March 13, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the corona virus pandemic, the City of Dalton is suspending some city services for what officials are hoping will only be a short time. There have not been any reported cases of COVID 19 in Dalton/Whitfield County.

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department are unaffected and are continuing with normal operations. Here’s a rundown of the changes that are being made at this time:

Dalton Municipal Court – Dalton Municipal Court has suspended all unnecessary court proceedings through and until April 8, 2020. The court will continue to provide essential services and hold hearings for defendants in custody. The court offices will keep regular business hours to receive payments and filings. All persons who are due to appear in court on March 18, March 25, or April 1, should contact the Municipal Court office at 706-278-1913 for further instructions. Notices for rescheduled dates will be mailed to the addresses listed on citations with the new court date those persons should attend.

Municipal Court proceedings are the largest weekly gathering of any single event associated with Dalton’s city government. Large gatherings of people have been strongly discouraged. The decision to suspend unnecessary proceedings was made at the urging of Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Melton and Governor Brian Kemp.

Public Works – Recycling Pickup – Curbside recycling pickup is being suspended for at least a two-week period beginning on March 16. Because curbside recycling pickup requires sorting by hand and there are many unknowns about how the virus spreads from surface to surface, this service is being suspended to avoid chances of community spread. Additionally, inmate labor is involved at the Solid Waste Authority in recycling and there is a possibility that inmate labor may be suspended.

At this time, residents can still take their recyclables to the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s convenience centers for dropoff. For most city residents, the closest convenience center is located at 1924 MLK, Jr. Boulevard. More information on the convenience centers is available at www.dwswa.org/conveniencecenters. Dalton Public Works will also make additional efforts to collect overflow garbage (up to 2 bags per week per household) during the suspension of curbside recycling collection. The overflow garbage must be placed in a heavy duty garbage bag tied securely to the top of your garbage can. To schedule overflow garbage collection, call 706-278-7077 in advance of the garbage being placed at the curbside.

Dalton/Whitfield Senior Center – The Senior Center facility will be closed from Monday, March 16 until at least April 6. However, staff will still report and meal service will continue for seniors who come every day to eat as a drive-through window service only.

Nob North Golf Course – The golf course will be closing Saturday, March 14 and remaining closed until at least March 29. The tentative plan is to re-open on March 30.

Parks and Recreation Facilities – All Dalton Parks and Recreation buildings will be closed starting March 14 until March 29. There will also be no outdoor facility rentals during this time. All tournaments scheduled for DPRD ball fields during this time have been canceled. There will be no league games or organized play. Outdoor parks will remain open, but there will be no organized activities.

For accurate information on the virus, the City of Dalton suggests that people visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and the Georgia Department of Public Health at https://dph.georgia.gov/ The North Georgia Health District serves the Dalton area and their site is available at: http://nghd.org/


TVA Closing Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center, Delaying Opening Of Campgrounds

As part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, TVA is closing its Raccoon Mountain visitor center and delaying the opening of additional visitor centers and the five campgrounds it operates near its hydroelectric dams. In addition, visitor access to all TVA office facilities is being restricted. Staffed visitor centers at Fontana, Norris and Kentucky dams that were ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Zoo To Remain Open For Now

Officials of the Chattanooga Zoo said they will remain open for now. Officials said, "Chattanooga Zoo staff is closely monitoring the developments of the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19). Like all public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow all guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local authorities including ... (click for more)

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


