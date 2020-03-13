Dalton City Court, Recycling, Other City Services Being Affected By COVID 19 Virus Concerns

Out of an abundance of caution due to concerns over the corona virus pandemic, the City of Dalton is suspending some city services for what officials are hoping will only be a short time. There have not been any reported cases of COVID 19 in Dalton/Whitfield County.

The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Fire Department are unaffected and are continuing with normal operations. Here’s a rundown of the changes that are being made at this time:

Dalton Municipal Court – Dalton Municipal Court has suspended all unnecessary court proceedings through and until April 8, 2020. The court will continue to provide essential services and hold hearings for defendants in custody. The court offices will keep regular business hours to receive payments and filings. All persons who are due to appear in court on March 18, March 25, or April 1, should contact the Municipal Court office at 706-278-1913 for further instructions. Notices for rescheduled dates will be mailed to the addresses listed on citations with the new court date those persons should attend.



Municipal Court proceedings are the largest weekly gathering of any single event associated with Dalton’s city government. Large gatherings of people have been strongly discouraged. The decision to suspend unnecessary proceedings was made at the urging of Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Melton and Governor Brian Kemp.



Public Works – Recycling Pickup – Curbside recycling pickup is being suspended for at least a two-week period beginning on March 16. Because curbside recycling pickup requires sorting by hand and there are many unknowns about how the virus spreads from surface to surface, this service is being suspended to avoid chances of community spread. Additionally, inmate labor is involved at the Solid Waste Authority in recycling and there is a possibility that inmate labor may be suspended.



At this time, residents can still take their recyclables to the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority’s convenience centers for dropoff. For most city residents, the closest convenience center is located at 1924 MLK, Jr. Boulevard. More information on the convenience centers is available at www.dwswa.org/ conveniencecenters . Dalton Public Works will also make additional efforts to collect overflow garbage (up to 2 bags per week per household) during the suspension of curbside recycling collection. The overflow garbage must be placed in a heavy duty garbage bag tied securely to the top of your garbage can. To schedule overflow garbage collection, call 706-278-7077 in advance of the garbage being placed at the curbside.



Dalton/Whitfield Senior Center – The Senior Center facility will be closed from Monday, March 16 until at least April 6. However, staff will still report and meal service will continue for seniors who come every day to eat as a drive-through window service only.



Nob North Golf Course – The golf course will be closing Saturday, March 14 and remaining closed until at least March 29. The tentative plan is to re-open on March 30.



Parks and Recreation Facilities – All Dalton Parks and Recreation buildings will be closed starting March 14 until March 29. There will also be no outdoor facility rentals during this time. All tournaments scheduled for DPRD ball fields during this time have been canceled. There will be no league games or organized play. Outdoor parks will remain open, but there will be no organized activities.

