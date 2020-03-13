 Friday, March 13, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Catoosa County Closes Senior Center; Library Open; Jury Duty Suspended

Friday, March 13, 2020

Catoosa County officials announced adjustments to some county services and preparations to help ensure public safety and proactively reduce any possible future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Catoosa County. Extra steps are being taken to protect elderly citizens, including the closure of the Senior Center from March 16-27. In the meantime, the Senior Center is providing seniors with 11- day food packages, with continued transportation services to be provided by Catoosa TransAid.

"We want to help our most vulnerable neighbors, senior citizens, stay healthy by reducing their potential exposure to the coronavirus in case it presents in our community," said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry.

Additionally, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk encourages seniors to take advantage of his department's senior check program.

"We welcome seniors to call us at (706) 935-2424 and be placed on our senior check list," said Sheriff Sisk. "We will call them everyday to ask how they are doing and if we can help provide assistance."

All Recreation Department events have been postponed until at least April 6. The Catoosa County Library will remain open, but programs have been postponed until further notice. Voting will continue as scheduled.

"We regret any inconvenience these adjustments may cause, but out of an abundance of caution we want to do everything we can to keep our neighbors as healthy and safe as possible," said Catoosa County Manager Alicia Vaughn.

Jury duty for the weeks of March 16 and March 23 has been suspended, which will delay Superior Court trials. Other courts face postponements as well, so anyone with scheduled court business is encouraged to check the county's website at www.catoosa.com.

atoosa County will work with contractors to take extra steps to clean and disinfect public buildings including the courthouse and administrative buildings. All non-essential travel will be postponed.

"Catoosa County Government will continue to serve residents with the best possible services in cooperation with our community partners," Chairman Henry said. "We hope to be able to resume life-as-usual as quickly as possible and appreciate everyone's patience."

For the latest information, please visit www.catoosa.com.  For the latest coronavirus updates, go to:

Georgia Department of Public Health: https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

For additional information, contact Public Relations Specialist John Pless at 779-4069.


March 13, 2020

Rock City, Ruby Falls To Close, Reopening March 28

March 13, 2020

PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

March 13, 2020

Catoosa County Closes Senior Center; Library Open; Jury Duty Suspended


See Rock City Inc. has determined out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with other regional attractions, to close Rock City Gardens effective Friday for two weeks, with an anticipated ... (click for more)

The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Catoosa County officials announced adjustments to some county services and preparations to help ensure public safety and proactively reduce any possible future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19). ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Rock City, Ruby Falls To Close, Reopening March 28

See Rock City Inc. has determined out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with other regional attractions, to close Rock City Gardens effective Friday for two weeks, with an anticipated reopen date of March 28. The health and safety of the guests who visit Rock City, the partners (employees) who work for the hospitality company and the community in which the business is ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Empty Mary Ann Garber Elementary That Might Become Vocational School

The former Mary Ann Garber Elementary on Roanoke Avenue is being eyed for renovation and conversion into a vocational school for Hamilton County focusing on construction-related trades. (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Not To Protest

The United States' top women’s soccer team won the prestigious ‘SheBelieves Cup’ in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday night, beating Japan 3-1 to tighten its grip on world dominance. The ‘SheBelieves’ invites the top four teams in the world – England and Spain the other two this year – and in what just might have been the last packed stadium we’ll hear about for a while as the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

USA South Athletic Conference Releases Statement On COVID-19 Status

The following is a release from the USA South Athletic Conference concerning the COVID-19 pandemic: Due to the ongoing spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities being paramount, the Presidents Council of the USA South Athletic Conference has unanimously decided to cancel all remaining regular season, including ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Cancels Play In Clearwater, Returning To Chattanooga Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and health pandemic, the Chattanooga Mocs softball team season has canceled plans to play in the Clearwater Tournament this weekend and will travel back to campus on Friday. Per the Southern Conference, all spring sport competition is suspended through March 30 th . NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced cancelations ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors