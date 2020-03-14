 Saturday, March 14, 2020 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Closes Monday Due To COVID-19

Saturday, March 14, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution for its guests, staff, volunteers and the community, the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center) today announced it will temporarily close, effective Monday. The Heritage Center plans to remain closed through at least Friday at which point a decision will be made on a possible date to reopen the Heritage Center.
 
The Heritage Center made this decision to help support Hamilton County’s effort to contain and prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after the first positive test was confirmed in Chattanooga yesterday.
During this closure, the Heritage Center will also undertake a thorough cleaning of its 19,000 square-foot facility to ensure the cleanest environment possible when it officially reopens to the public.

“The safety of our members, guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority, which is why we have elected to close our doors and do our part in protecting the public’s health by following the recommended social distancing measures and eliminating large gatherings,” said Keith A Hardison, executive director of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Heritage Center soon and continuing our mission to memorialize the inspiring stories of Medal of Honor recipients and educate the next generations of Americans about the six values embodied in the Medal of Honor.”
 
The Heritage Center has already taken several proactive precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community, including implementing rigorous cleaning routines, installing multiple alcohol-based hand rub dispensers and following other science-based guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and local experts from the Hamilton County Health Department.
 
Mr. Hardison said, “While there are no confirmed cases connected to the Heritage Center, we are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure our facility is safe and ready to welcome our staff and visitors back to the Heritage Center at the appropriate time.”
 
Officials with the Heritage Center stated anyone who has purchased general admission tickets to visit the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will be allowed to use their tickets for a later date.  If anyone has further questions or need additional assistance, they can contact the Heritage Center directly via email at info@mohhc.org.
 
In addition, the public is encouraged to visit the Heritage Center’s website at www.mohhc.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheFirstMedals to get the latest information and updates on the scheduled date to reopen the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.

March 14, 2020

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

March 14, 2020

Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Closes Monday Due To COVID-19

March 14, 2020

10-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries In House Fire On Wednesday


Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he ... (click for more)

Out of an abundance of caution for its guests, staff, volunteers and the community, the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center) today announced it will temporarily ... (click for more)

A 10-year-old boy has died from injuries in a house fire on Wednesday. The boy was rescued by Chattanooga fire fighters from the fire on North Concord Road. Officials said, " Our department ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Police Blotter: Squabble Breaks Out After Man Gives Wife's Shoes To Another Woman; Woman's Hair Never Arrives

Police responded to a property lost on Jordan Drive. A man said he took an Uber from his home to the Jordan Drive address. He said when he arrived he handed his phone to the Uber driver as he was getting out of the vehicle and he did not receive the phone back. He tracked the phone to 2150 Church St, Cleveland, Tn. Police requested Bradley County to attempt to make contact at the ... (click for more)

Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Closes Monday Due To COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution for its guests, staff, volunteers and the community, the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center) today announced it will temporarily close, effective Monday. The Heritage Center plans to remain closed through at least Friday at which point a decision will be made on a possible date to reopen the Heritage Center. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roy's Extraordinary Real Life Experiences Should Be Remembered

Roy Exum’s response to the letter writer who accused him of growing up with a silver spoon in his mouth is perhaps the best piece ever published in this opinion section. What a fascinating recount of his experiences growing up as Roy McDonald's grandson. The ethic, discipline, lessons-learned history of this family is truly inspiring. I, too, knew Mr. Roy and was in the middle ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The Saturday Funnies got an early start on giggles this week when our frenzied friends made a mad dash on toilet paper in the panic over the coronavirus. Are you serious? Hand sanitizer I can understand, as well as a supply of Clorox wipes in the truck to put between your hand and, say, the handle of a gasoline pump, but toilet tissue is altogether part of our ridiculous fears. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Cancel Fanfest In Response To COVID-19 Concerns

The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. “The health and safety of our fans ... (click for more)

No Decision Yet On Sold-Out Mocs Softball Vs. USA Team

No decision has been made yet on whether the sold-out game between UTC softball and the USA team will be canceled. Officials said on Friday: A Message from Chattanooga Sports Committee: Dear fan and partners, We are in contact with USA Softball about any potential decision to postpone or cancel the game scheduled for April 7, 2020. Protecting spectators and staff is ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors