Charles H. Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Closes Monday Due To COVID-19

The Heritage Center made this decision to help support Hamilton County’s effort to contain and prevent the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after the first positive test was confirmed in Chattanooga yesterday.

During this closure, the Heritage Center will also undertake a thorough cleaning of its 19,000 square-foot facility to ensure the cleanest environment possible when it officially reopens to the public.“The safety of our members, guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority, which is why we have elected to close our doors and do our part in protecting the public’s health by following the recommended social distancing measures and eliminating large gatherings,” said Keith A Hardison, executive director of the Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Heritage Center soon and continuing our mission to memorialize the inspiring stories of Medal of Honor recipients and educate the next generations of Americans about the six values embodied in the Medal of Honor.”The Heritage Center has already taken several proactive precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community, including implementing rigorous cleaning routines, installing multiple alcohol-based hand rub dispensers and following other science-based guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and local experts from the Hamilton County Health Department.Mr. Hardison said, “While there are no confirmed cases connected to the Heritage Center, we are committed to doing what is necessary to ensure our facility is safe and ready to welcome our staff and visitors back to the Heritage Center at the appropriate time.”Officials with the Heritage Center stated anyone who has purchased general admission tickets to visit the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center will be allowed to use their tickets for a later date. If anyone has further questions or need additional assistance, they can contact the Heritage Center directly via email at info@mohhc.org In addition, the public is encouraged to visit the Heritage Center’s website at www.mohhc.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ TheFirstMedals to get the latest information and updates on the scheduled date to reopen the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.