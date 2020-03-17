Georgia Legislature Gives Governor Extraordinary Powers To Deal With Health Emergency

The Georgia Legislature on Monday gave Governor Brian Kemp extraordinary powers to deal with the current health emergency.

House 1 Rep. Colton Moore said it was the most sweeping powers in the state's 232-year history.

He said the action "may cause some up around Sand Mountain to believe this is martial law," but he said he is confident "this is a very liberty minded governor."

The governor would have the power to act on his own in distributing resources from the federal government in seeking to combat the spreading coronavirus.

Rep. Moore said he would have the ability to take over private property if necessary. He said an example would be to utilize a hotel for housing virus patients or a farmer's field for setting up a tent hospital.

He said Governor Kemp will have the assigned drastic powers for 30 days, but it was agreed in a compromise that the governor could renew the powers for another 30 days "should we not be able to return to the capitol."

Georgia, at the last reporting, had 121 confirmed coronavirus cases. The number has been increasing each day.

There had been one death reported - a 67-year-old man in Cobb County, which has been the hardest hit.

