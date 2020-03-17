 Tuesday, March 17, 2020 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Climb To 73, Including 42 In Davidson County, 21 In Williamson; Hamilton County Still Has Only 1 Case

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has climbed to 73 - up from 52 on Monday. That is up from 32 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The new total for Tennessee includes 42 in Davidson County and 21 in Williamson County.

Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus.

It is now in 10 Tennessee counties. 

There are two cases in Shelby County and in Knox County.

There are one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Rutherford, Sevier and Sullivan. 

Tennessee had nine cases on Wednesday, 18 cases on Thursday and 26 on Friday.


Alabama Had 1st Coronavirus Case On Friday; Now Has 36

Alabama, which reported its first coronavirus case on Friday, now has 36 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus. It has spread to 10 Alabama counties. The total includes 20 in Jefferson County. Officials said the first case was a resident of Montgomery County, who had traveled out of state. There are four cases in Shelby, three in Tuscaloosa counties, two in ... (click for more)

Body Found Monday Afternoon Identified As Kristopher Shane Lancaster, 30, Of Soddy Daisy

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a death investigation after a body was located in a wooded area near the intersection of Sequoyah Road and West Ridge Trail Road earlier afternoon. The body has been identified as Kristopher Shane Lancaster, 30, of Soddy Daisy. The medical examiner’s office has not made a determination as to the cause and manner of death. (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I’d Be ‘Pane Tostato’

If I were in Italy right now, and was seriously ill with the coronavirus, it’s an easy bet the front of my medical chart would be stamped “Pane Tostato,” which in Italian means “toast.” In very real words, I’m 70, my health records are worse than the Calcutta slums, and I would give my spot to some kid who has yet to fall in love. There is no way I would make it through triage because ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Up And Down Vol Basketball Season Ended With A Thud

KNOXVILLE – The up-and-down nature of Tennessee’s men’s basketball season went to unimaginable lengths last week. While on their way to the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Vols stopped in Cookeville. Their purpose was to support the middle Tennessee city, which had been heavily impacted by a tornado in the overnight hours of March 3. The uplifting gesture involved posing for ... (click for more)

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)


