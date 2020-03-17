Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Climb To 73, Including 42 In Davidson County, 21 In Williamson; Hamilton County Still Has Only 1 Case

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has climbed to 73 - up from 52 on Monday. That is up from 32 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

The new total for Tennessee includes 42 in Davidson County and 21 in Williamson County.

Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus.

It is now in 10 Tennessee counties.

There are two cases in Shelby County and in Knox County.

There are one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Rutherford, Sevier and Sullivan.

Tennessee had nine cases on Wednesday, 18 cases on Thursday and 26 on Friday.