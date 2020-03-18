Walker County In State Of Emergency

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a local state of emergency declaration on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m." to protect the health and safety of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic." The move follows President Trump’s national emergency declaration and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration.

“While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walker County, there is a clear indication of community spread in Northwest Georgia,” said Commissioner Whitfield. “The health and safety of the public is our top concern and we should be prepared to utilize every resource available to us to reduce the spread of this virus.”

This proactive move allows Walker County to tap into resources offered by the state and federal government to combat the spread of COVID-19. Some of the resources available include access to decontamination kits, medical supplies and additional manpower to staff shelters in the event they are needed.

Under the state of Georgia’s declaration, Walker County is eligible for reimbursement of expenses incurred in response to the pandemic.