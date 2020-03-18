Member Of UTC Campus Community Tests Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday evening, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga officials were informed that a member of the UTC campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said, "In accordance with guidance from public health officials at the county and state levels, this notice is being sent to inform UTC faculty, staff and students of this development. Students were on spring break last week and not on campus this week. UTC has encouraged social distancing for employees that have been working on campus this week.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

"The University is working closely with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department, which has familiarity with the case, to follow guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the campus community.

"The campus community member has been off campus since Wednesday, March 11, and in quarantine as directed and is being closely monitored by the health department and is following protocol for people who have tested positive.

"The UTC community should continue to be vigilant with handwashing and social distancing, and anyone with infection concerns should call his or her healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and requirements for monitoring."