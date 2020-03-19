Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat.

In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports.

In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband, Kevin Dragg, 31.

According to the police report, the two were cursing at one another when Dragg slapped the victim just beneath her neck. Police observed a red mark just below her neck. Dragg then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV while the pregnant victim was coughing up blood.

EMS arrived on-scene and checked on the victim. According to the police report, she did not want to be transported there, and “would take herself to the hospital later to check on her baby.”

Dragg was charged with simple domestic assault, and was arrested the next day.

Other cases since everyone got house bound:

