Burglaries Are Down, Domestic Assaults On The Rise As Residents Move To Close Quarters At Home

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Burglaries are down, but domestic assaults are definitely on the rise as Chattanooga residents move to close quarters due to the virus threat.

In many cases, it is the women who get riled up and then arrested, according to jail reports.

In one case on Sunday, police responded to a domestic assault call on Roanoke Ave. The victim claimed she had been arguing with her husband, Kevin Dragg, 31.

According to the police report, the two were cursing at one another when Dragg slapped the victim just beneath her neck. Police observed a red mark just below her neck. Dragg then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV while the pregnant victim was coughing up blood.

EMS arrived on-scene and checked on the victim. According to the police report, she did not want to be transported there, and “would take herself to the hospital later to check on her baby.”

Dragg was charged with simple domestic assault, and was arrested the next day.

Other cases since everyone got house bound:

BAKER, MYRON ORLANDO
7139 ROBIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLOCKER, TABITHA RENEE
2311 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURSON, VANESSA RENEE
100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113757
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MASTIN, ROBERT SHAVIN
5710 WHITTENBERG STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
9500 NORTH VALLEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PITNER, VALERIE DENISE
951 BOYNTON DR APT 4204 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 374041503
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, MARTIN C
8227 CAVAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ECHOLS, KENNETH LUTTRELL
30 PEGRAM CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO
689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LESAVOY, NICOLE EVE
631 MARLBORO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, TEMEKIA DESHON
4016 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


