Some Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing.

Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. and selling its remaining food supply. It hopes to reopen in April at the location near the Aquarium.

The Acropolis Grill is changing to curb side orders and a family-style menu.

The Cookie Jar Cafe near Dunlap laid off most employees, but is still doing carry-out.

Nikki's Drive In said it will be open through Saturday, but the future is uncertain after that for the landmark North Chattanooga diner.

Chicken Salad Chick announced a new pickup service.

Zarzours on the Southside has also moved to a hamburger menu from Shannon Fuller with curb service by friendly Dixie Fuller.

See full stories in our Dining section by clicking here.