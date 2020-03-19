 Thursday, March 19, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Former Dalton City Alderman Dick Lowrey Passes Away

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Former Dalton City Alderman J. Richard “Dick” Lowrey passed away Thursday morning after an illness. Mr. Lowrey served on the Dalton City Council for eight years.

Mr. Lowrey was first elected to the council in 2005 and continued serving until he decided not to seek re-election in 2013. While serving for eight years on the City Council, Mr. Lowrey took an active role in city business, serving as the liaison for the Airport Authority, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, the Public Works Committee, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee. Mr. Lowrey was a graduate of LaGrange College and continued his studies in graduate school at Boston College.

“I served almost my entire first tenure as mayor with him,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington who was re-elected last year. “Dick was one of the finest public servants that I’ve ever served with. He really took the job seriously, from the educational standpoint to working with the public. I can say that Dalton is a much better place because of his service here.”

Mr. Lowrey was a graduate of LaGrange College and continued his studies in graduate school at Boston College. He was married to Jean Smith Lowrey and the couple had one daughter, Kristen.


March 19, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

March 19, 2020

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

March 19, 2020

Mayor Berke Directs A Temporary Halt To Dining Service In Restaurants, Bars; Gyms And Fitness Centers In The City Limits Told To Close


Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Thursday he was directing that dining service inside restaurants and bars close temporarily. He also directed the closure of fitness centers and gyms. The mayor said, ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Pucketts said it was closing effective 6 p.m. Thursday ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial Is Latest Local Hospital To Further Tighten Visitation; Joining Erlanger And Parkridge

CHI Memorial said it will have a new visitation policy in effect at noon on Thursday. The health system "is adopting a highly restrictive visitation policy designed to protect our patients and associates." The following changes will remain in effect until further notice. No visitors will be allowed in the in-patient setting. Outpatient procedures/surgery or outpatient ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Numbers Don't Justify The Damage

I was just on the John Hopkins medical site and I'm not giving the numbers on purpose, if you want them, go there yourself. Maybe at that point you will come to the realization this hysteria does not add up. We, I mean you, are costing thousands of jobs, killing thousands of retirement accounts, all over inflated accounts of what could happen. Please look at the data and quit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: America's Newest Army?

I got a wonderful phone call from my church yesterday that informed me of a new army. It seems the young people have banded together and are offering an absolutely free service, if you please, to the older members of the church at this time of the coronavirus. This band of fearless high school and college students will take you to the doctor, pick up your meds at the pharmacy, gather ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named As First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard, formerly of Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, becoming the first player in program history to receive first-team honors by the AP, which started its All-America teams in 1994-95. Howard becomes the fifth Kentucky ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Rennia Davis Nets All-American Honorable Mention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's Rennia Davis is among those receiving honorable mention to the recently announced All-America Team. Davis, a 6-foot-2 junior forward from Jacksonville, Fla., earned national distinction from AP for the first time in her career, coming on the heels of also garnering All-SEC First Team status for the initial occasion this season. She was a second-team ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors