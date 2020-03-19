Former Dalton City Alderman Dick Lowrey Passes Away

Former Dalton City Alderman J. Richard “Dick” Lowrey passed away Thursday morning after an illness. Mr. Lowrey served on the Dalton City Council for eight years.

Mr. Lowrey was first elected to the council in 2005 and continued serving until he decided not to seek re-election in 2013. While serving for eight years on the City Council, Mr. Lowrey took an active role in city business, serving as the liaison for the Airport Authority, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, the Public Works Committee, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee. Mr. Lowrey was a graduate of LaGrange College and continued his studies in graduate school at Boston College.

“I served almost my entire first tenure as mayor with him,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington who was re-elected last year. “Dick was one of the finest public servants that I’ve ever served with. He really took the job seriously, from the educational standpoint to working with the public. I can say that Dalton is a much better place because of his service here.”

He was married to Jean Smith Lowrey and the couple had one daughter, Kristen.