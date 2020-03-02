Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APANA, HENRY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BEAIRD, LISA ANN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/02/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRABSON, RACHEL S

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BURGESS, JAYLON M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CHASTAIN, JOHN MARK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVISON, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRAKE, RONALD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/21/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS

HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOGAN, MICHELLE MILLER

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLT, KYMMA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC HUGHLEY, GIORGIO LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST JOHNSON, CHARLES H

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, CRYSTAL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR) KENNARD, KELVIN M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

LANSDEN, TIMOTHY L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/02/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LOMNICK, DIANA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (SIMPLE) LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/25/1962

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOON, CORTEZ EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RANDOLPH, JOE MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIMON-JUAREZ, OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/31/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROSSING A FIRE HOSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/31/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION