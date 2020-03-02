 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, March 2, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE
1330 GROVE ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
APANA, HENRY
1911 DALTON PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BEAIRD, LISA ANN
5454 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
1217 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BRABSON, RACHEL S
22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191925
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
345 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BROWN, TOURRY
2195 PLEASANT HILL RD ATLANTA, 30349
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES
1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
BRUMMITT, KHADIJAH YVETTE
1820 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURGESS, JAYLON M
3416 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CHASTAIN, JOHN MARK
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHEIEVATYUK, DAVID A
4863 LONE HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
CRAIG, JUSTIN DWAN
2501 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
DAVISON, MICHAEL BRANDON
5179 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DRAKE, RONALD LAMONT
3919 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
---
EGBE, GIFT NAPOLEON
1900 S.

WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ELLIS, ELBERT LEE
900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
157 N HICKERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HOGAN, MICHELLE MILLER
304 N Marks Ave CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLT, KYMMA
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 1509 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHLEY, GIORGIO LAMONTA
1936 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042626
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
JAMES, JOHNATHON ALONZO
4255 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
JOHNSON, CHARLES H
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
924 EAST VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
4616 Leslie Ln Chattanooga, 374111207
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS
3909 KINGSBRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
KENNARD, KELVIN M
4616 KEMP DR A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
LANSDEN, TIMOTHY L
400 HOWARD CIR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LOMNICK, DIANA LATRICE
625 NORTH HOLLY APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
---
LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY
1420 COLUMBINE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
2417 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L
452 Gillespie Rd Chattanooga, 374113106
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOON, CORTEZ EUGENE
7235 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURILLO, MANUEL
KEVEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30032
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NEELY, KEITH LAMAR
2289 GRASSHOPPER ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
NELSON, RHONDA RENEE
954 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
4529 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
RANDOLPH, JOE MITCHELL
3306 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SIMON-JUAREZ, OSCAR
2515 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROSSING A FIRE HOSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE
19529 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374057449
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
701 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033110
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9233 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TREVARTHEN, TRUMAN E
206 ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374114861
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
UPSHAW, DEZMOND G
1300 SIDE CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALLS, GEORGE KENNETH
3100 BEE TREE LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
WHITE, ALLYSHA DESHAE
2512 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
YOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE
814 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

