Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|APANA, HENRY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BEAIRD, LISA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BRABSON, RACHEL S
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROOKS, PAMELA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BURGESS, JAYLON M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|CHASTAIN, JOHN MARK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVISON, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DRAKE, RONALD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/21/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOGAN, MICHELLE MILLER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLT, KYMMA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
|
|HUGHLEY, GIORGIO LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLES H
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|KELLEY, LASHAWN ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|KENNARD, KELVIN M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|LANSDEN, TIMOTHY L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LOMNICK, DIANA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/25/1962
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|MCCRARY, LAQUESHIA L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOON, CORTEZ EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RANDOLPH, JOE MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIMON-JUAREZ, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/31/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CROSSING A FIRE HOSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TREVARTHEN, TRUMAN E
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/08/1954
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|UPSHAW, DEZMOND G
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WALLS, GEORGE KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/11/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|YOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 03/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|