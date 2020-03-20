Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020 to June 15, 2020.

Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office.

This action by Governor Lee will reduce in-person visits to receive renewal services.”

He said sections of this wide-ranging Governor’s Order also suspend the expiration dates on valid driver licenses and Class ID photo identification for six months from the current expiration date. This extension applies to driver’s license and IDs set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020.

Each of these functions are duties of the Hamilton County Clerk’s office. These extensions allow residents who are facing a current expiration date to delay their visit to the Clerk’s office, he said.

County Clerk Knowles said, “I’m grateful to Senator Bo Watson and State Rep. Mike Carter for their coordinated efforts to reduce the necessity of a personal visit to the Clerk’s office for a period of time during this COVID-19 health crisis.”

Motorists who are titling a vehicle for the first time may visit the Clerk’s office to make application. For more information please visit www.countyclerkanytime.com.

Below are the two sections issued by Governor Bill Lee that are applicable to the Clerk’s office.

Section 22. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 55-4-104(a)-(d), are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such motor vehicle registrations shall instead expire on June 15, 2020; provided, however, that such registrations shall return to their original renewal schedules in subsequent years.”

Section 23. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Sections 55-50-336 and 55-50-337, are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such licenses shall instead expire six (6) months from the current date the license is set to expire.”