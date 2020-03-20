 Friday, March 20, 2020 67.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Knowles Says New Governor's Order Delays Vehicle Registrations; Aimed At Cutting In-Person Visits To The County Clerk's Office

Friday, March 20, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said State Rep. Mike Carter informed him Thursday of an Executive Order issued by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee that delays vehicle registration renewals set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020  to June 15, 2020.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “The first three days of this week 2,000 citizens visited the Clerk’s office.

This action by Governor Lee will reduce in-person visits to receive renewal services.”

 

He said sections of this wide-ranging Governor’s Order also suspend the expiration dates on valid driver licenses and Class ID photo identification for six months from the current expiration date. This extension applies to driver’s license and IDs set to expire March 12 through May 18, 2020.

 

Each of these functions are duties of the Hamilton County Clerk’s office. These extensions allow residents who are facing a current expiration date to delay their visit to the Clerk’s office, he said.

 

County Clerk Knowles said, “I’m grateful to Senator Bo Watson and State Rep. Mike Carter for their coordinated efforts to reduce the necessity of a personal visit to the Clerk’s office for a period of time during this COVID-19 health crisis.”

 

Motorists who are titling a vehicle for the first time may visit the Clerk’s office to make application. For more information please visit www.countyclerkanytime.com.

 

Below are the two sections issued by Governor Bill Lee that are applicable to the Clerk’s office.

 

Section 22. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 55-4-104(a)-(d), are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid motor vehicle registrations set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such motor vehicle registrations shall instead expire on June 15, 2020; provided, however, that such registrations shall return to their original renewal schedules in subsequent years.”

 

Section 23. “The provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Sections 55-50-336 and 55-50-337, are hereby suspended to the extent necessary to delay the expiration of all valid Class A, B, C, D, P, and M driver licenses and Class ID photo identification licenses set to expire between March 12, 2020, and May 18, 2020. Such licenses shall instead expire six (6) months from the current date the license is set to expire.”


March 20, 2020

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Rembrandt's Coffee House has adjusted its operating ... (click for more)

County Assessor's Office To Close To Walk-In Customers Monday

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announces Friday his office will not receive “walk-in” customers effective Monday. Assessor Haynes said, “In light of the current health pandemic with Covid-19 virus, we are taking precautions to protect our employees and the public. Those individuals who have questions regarding their property values are encouraged to call the ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County?

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Be A ‘Newest Friend’

In January of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an annual report that showed an increase for only two of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States – suicide and influenza/pneumonia. So, here we are, self-quarantining and closing everything we enjoy, and every one of my neighbors already has “cabin fever.” A Titanic uptick of influenza/pneumonia ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)

Bryan's Luna And Hennessee Named As NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

The awards continue to pile up for members of the Bryan women’s basketball team when Thursday the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 2019-20 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America Teams. The duo of Deandra Luna and Kaitlynn Hennessee were both honored with a spot on the All-American Honorable Mention Team, which marks the second straight year for ... (click for more)


