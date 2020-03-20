Mountain City Club Temporarily Closes; Kitchen Staff Offers Curbside Or Delivery Orders

The venerable Mountain City Club on Chestnut Street is temporarily closing.

However, president Mark Schmissrauter said the club's dining staff will still be in operation.

He said, "We decided to close down Wednesday after lunch before any mandates would be put in place. Our 130-year-old Business Club will stand tall through this storm as it has others.

"We are doing curbside service from our menu and the customers will also have the option for Uber Eats and other services next week for delivery.

"In emergency cases involving the elderly we will deliver with our own employees."

Call the Mountain City Club to place your order (423) 756-5584.

Options are "Ready to Eat" or "Ready to Heat."

Small plates and entrees are $12 with desserts $5.

Click here for the full menu.