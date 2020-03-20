Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Cases Jump To 228 With 101 In Davidson

Hamilton County has three more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to eight, Becky Barnes, county health administrator, said Friday afternoon.

She said her staff had only been notified of the new cases and had not had time to investigate them.

Ms. Barnes said it had been found that two of the previous cases confirmed in Hamilton County had contact with each other.

On the issue of coronavirus testing, Ms. Barnes said, "We all want more testing." However, she said the county remains hampered by a lack of protective equipment for testing personnel and by testing supplies. She said the testing supplies issues is a national problem.

She said, "Our staff is working hard to resolve those issues and to get more testing."

Rae Bond, of the Medical Society, said testing kits remain in short supply. She said testing is being limited to those with coronavirus symptoms after other possible conditions are ruled out.

Bonnie Deakins, of the health department, said the FDA has found no evidence of the new virus being transmitted by food handling or packaging. She said residents could feel safe purchasing take-out food from local residents.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has jumped to 228 - up from 154 on Thursday. Davidson County is the epicenter with 101 reported cases.

It has now reached 26 counties in the state.

The numbers are up from 73 on Tuesday. They were at 32 last Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

Hamilton County was listed with five cases (prior to the new information), and Bradley County picked up its first virus case.

Williamson County has 35 cases and Sumner County has 11. There are four cases in Shelby County and three each in Knox, Montgomery and Wilson counties.

Those with two cases are Cheatham, Cumberland, Dixon, Robertson and Washington.

There are single cases in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Dyer, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Maury, Rutherford, Sevier, Sullivan and Tipton.

An out of Tennessee category lists 40.