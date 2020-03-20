 Friday, March 20, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Cases Jump To 228 With 101 In Davidson

Friday, March 20, 2020

Hamilton County has three more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to eight, Becky Barnes, county health administrator, said Friday afternoon.

She said her staff had only been notified of the new cases and had not had time to investigate them.

Ms. Barnes said it had been found that two of the previous cases confirmed in Hamilton County had contact with each other.

On the issue of coronavirus testing, Ms. Barnes said, "We all want more testing." However, she said the county remains hampered by a lack of protective equipment for testing personnel and by testing supplies. She said the testing supplies issues is a national problem.

She said, "Our staff is working hard to resolve those issues and to get more testing."

Rae Bond, of the Medical Society, said testing kits remain in short supply. She said testing is being limited to those with coronavirus symptoms after other possible conditions are ruled out.

Bonnie Deakins, of the health department, said the FDA has found no evidence of the new virus being transmitted by food handling or packaging. She said residents could feel safe purchasing take-out food from local residents.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has jumped to 228 - up from 154 on Thursday. Davidson County is the epicenter with 101 reported cases.

It has now reached 26 counties in the state.

The numbers are up from 73 on Tuesday. They were at 32 last Saturday and 39 on Sunday.

Hamilton County was listed with five cases (prior to the new information), and Bradley County picked up its first virus case.

Williamson County has 35 cases and Sumner County has 11. There are four cases in Shelby County and three each in Knox, Montgomery and Wilson counties.

Those with two cases are Cheatham, Cumberland, Dixon, Robertson and Washington.

There are single cases in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Dyer, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Maury, Rutherford, Sevier, Sullivan and Tipton.

March 20, 2020

State's Longest Serving State Judge, Herschel Franks, Dies

Tennessee’s longest serving state judge and former Hamilton County Chancellor, Herschel Pickens Franks, died Wednesday. Judge Franks had retired from the Tennessee Court of Appeals on Dec. 31, 2012. In a letter to then-Governor Bill Haslam, he wrote, “Words cannot adequately express my heartfelt and sincere appreciation for Tennessee’s voters who have elected me as one of their ... (click for more)

Big River Grille, Some Other Chattanooga Restaurants Closing Temporarily; Others Trying Take-Out, Delivery

Some Chattanooga restaurants, in the wake of the coronavirus threat and a directive from the mayor, are temporarily closing. Big River Grille is closing all of its location with plans to reopen at a later date to be determined. Sticky Fingers has delivery available at all its restaurants and it has added curbside take-out. Bluff View Bakery remains open daily. STIR at ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Letter From Italy To A Former Chattanoogan

Good to hear from you even if the motive for your message is The Apocalypse. Since this virus put Italy in the headlines I have got a raft of emails from people I don't hear from very often. I wish I didn't have to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm afraid there isn't any good news. We are really in a war-time situation. I haven't got it yet, but I haven't opened my door to go ... (click for more)

Why Are We So Far Behind On Coronavirus Testing In Hamilton County? - And Response

As a father and business owner in Chattanooga and with a family member recently having a fever for three days, I sit here shaking my head at the lack of testing for the Covid-19 virus here in Hamilton County. We have wonderful physicians and people who care, yet, where are the tests and the test results? I read today (Thursday) that we’ve only tested 49 people in Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)

Bryan's Luna And Hennessee Named As NAIA Honorable Mention All-Americans

