State Halts Vehicle Emissions Testing; County Clerk Closes Courthouse Office, Leaves Bonny Oaks Office Open

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Saturday that the state has suspended vehicle emission testing, and with this change the downtown Clerk’s Courthouse office will close and services will be consolidated with the Bonny Oaks Branch office effective Wednesday.

Mr. Knowles said, "This change is designed to better serve and maintain the health and safety of the public and the County Clerk Staff as our nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many County Clerk offices are closing across the state, I want the Hamilton County Clerk’s office to remain open as long as possible."

He said the suspension of emission testing will enable motorists to renew a registration without leaving the comfort of their homes by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com. The renewal decal will be promptly mailed.

The Bonny Oaks branch is located at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This location we will continue to offer motor vehicle services until further notice.

Driver license services will be temporarily suspended at the County Clerk’s office until the health threat subsides. Applicants needing driver license assistance, including Real ID, will need to visit a local Department of Safety (DOS) location at 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive or 4873 Dayton Blvd. Their telephone numbers are: Bonny Oaks location 634-3127, Dayton Blvd. station 875-4168. For more information visit the DOS website.

Per the Governor’s Executive Order No. 15, motorists with a vehicle registration set to expire in March and April are extended to expire June 15th, 2020. Our office strongly suggests the public delay their visit to the Clerk’s office by renewing online, by phone 423-209-7934 or through the mail Hamilton County Clerk, P.O. Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422.

Applicants who visit in person are encouraged to pay by check, credit card, or money order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Knowles said, “We appreciate your patience and prayers as we navigate through this unchartered territory.”