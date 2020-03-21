 Saturday, March 21, 2020 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Halts Vehicle Emissions Testing; County Clerk Closes Courthouse Office, Leaves Bonny Oaks Office Open

Saturday, March 21, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Saturday that the state has suspended vehicle emission testing, and with this change the downtown Clerk’s Courthouse office will close and services will be consolidated with the Bonny Oaks Branch office effective Wednesday.

 

Mr. Knowles said, "This change is designed to better serve and maintain the health and safety of the public and the County Clerk Staff as our nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many County Clerk offices are closing across the state, I want the Hamilton County Clerk’s office to remain open as long as possible."

 

He said the suspension of emission testing will enable motorists to renew a registration without leaving the comfort of their homes by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com. The renewal decal will be promptly mailed. 

 

The Bonny Oaks branch is located at 6135 Heritage Park Dr. and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This location we will continue to offer motor vehicle services until further notice.

 

Driver license services will be temporarily suspended at the County Clerk’s office until the health threat subsides. Applicants needing driver license assistance, including Real ID, will need to visit a local Department of Safety (DOS) location at 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive or 4873 Dayton Blvd. Their telephone numbers are: Bonny Oaks location 634-3127, Dayton Blvd. station 875-4168. For more information visit the DOS website.

 

Per the Governor’s Executive Order No. 15, motorists with a vehicle registration set to expire in March and April are extended to expire June 15th, 2020. Our office strongly suggests the public delay their visit to the Clerk’s office by renewing online, by phone 423-209-7934 or through the mail Hamilton County Clerk, P.O. Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422.

 

Applicants who visit in person are encouraged to pay by check, credit card, or money order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

 

Mr. Knowles said, “We appreciate your patience and prayers as we navigate through this unchartered territory.”

 

 


The Sheriff's Office said a man brought in to the county jail by East Ridge Police was showing signs of coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital instead. Officials said, "Last night East ... (click for more)

Effective midnight today (Saturday), the city of Soddy-Daisy will be issuing a joint civil emergency proclamation and executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN 4439 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY




Man Brought To Jail By East Ridge Police Has Signs Of Coronavirus; He Is Taken To Hospital

The Sheriff's Office said a man brought in to the county jail by East Ridge Police was showing signs of coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital instead. Officials said, "Last night East Ridge Police Department personnel presented an arrestee to our facility to be booked on non-violent charges. When presented at our facility, they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. "The magistrate on duty declined to accept the arrestee and they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment."

Soddy Daisy Closing Community Center, Senior Center, Fitness Centers; Halting Dine-In

Effective midnight today (Saturday), the city of Soddy-Daisy will be issuing a joint civil emergency proclamation and executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Restaurants and bars within the city limits of Soddy-Daisy will be closed for on-site consumption with restaurants still able to offer pick-up, delivery or drive through. Gyms, fitness centers, community centers and senior centers will be closed.

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

One of the funniest memes of the day read: “How many of you people gonna cash them checks from ‘not my president.’ I think that’s funny but the ‘liberal elites,’ the humorless dems and a wispy group of snowflakes got all twisted up; brothers and sisters, until you learn to lighten up and to let the waters of life roll off like a duck’s back, your acid will eat its container. I am ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Golf Club Changes Operations, But Still Open Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With more and more places shutting down, golf is still an option if you are a member of the Signal Mountain Golf and Country Club. However, club president Arch Trimble said changes have been made in order to ensure the safety of all who partake in the activity. “We feel like we want to stay open as long as it is reasonably safe,” said Mr. Trimble. “But we’ve never been through ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard One Of Four Finalists For Citizen Naismith Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday its four finalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, recognizing the most outstanding women’s college basketball player of the year and University of Kentucky sophomore star Rhyne Howard has been tabbed to the exclusive list. Howard, a former standout and Miss Basketball in Class 3A at Bradley Central, is looking ... (click for more)


