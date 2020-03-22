Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/11/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAIG, JUSTIN DWAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/07/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HILL, KATHERINE REE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNS, THOMAS EARL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY TERRELL, TANISHA RAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT WEBB, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/26/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY