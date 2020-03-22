 Sunday, March 22, 2020 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
3212 LEE HIGHWAY APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON
424 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112709
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CRAIG, JUSTIN DWAN
2501 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
---
DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
1309 SWOPE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
106 BLEDSOE TERRACE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 30477
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
HACKLER, JOSHUA SHANE
106 Bell Ave Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HILL, KATHERINE REE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
3200 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073132
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NEEDHAM, DAMON L
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
TERRELL, TANISHA RAE
629WEST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
---
WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
3406 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
2511 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON
107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAIG, JUSTIN DWAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TERRELL, TANISHA RAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM


