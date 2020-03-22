Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
---
---
---
HACKLER, JOSHUA SHANE
106 Bell Ave Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
---
---
NEEDHAM, DAMON L
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
---
---
WELLINGTON, T ACTRESS MARQUISE
2511 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
Here are the mug shots:
|BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|COOPER, TRISTAN DAYMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
|
|CRAIG, JUSTIN DWAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
|
|DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|TERRELL, TANISHA RAE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT
|
|WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/21/2020
Charge(s):
|