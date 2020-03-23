 Monday, March 23, 2020 59.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Climb From 505 To 615; State Says Hamilton County Now Has 12 Cases - Up 4

Monday, March 23, 2020

The latest state report on Tennessee coronavirus cases shows Hamilton County has increased from eight to 12 cases. County officials at a press conference at mid-afternoon said the county was still at eight cases.

Total cases in Tennesssee now have climbed to 615 from 505 on Sunday. The fatality count remains at two. The deaths occurred earlier in Nashville.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said health officials are advising him "that it will likely get worse before it gets better."

He said, "We're in a very serious crisis. I anticipate we haven't seen the worse yet."

He added, "We are going to get through this."

County Mayor Coppinger said the county is closing all its playgrounds. He said, "This attacks all ages."

Becky Barnes, county health department administrator, said 224 individuals have been interviewed who had contact with the eight confirmed cases. She said 77 of those are in quarantine.

Bradley County is shown with two cases and Marion County with one case. McMinn and Monroe counties have two.

Knox County is up to 12 cases, and Shelby County has jumped to 93.

Davidson County has 164 cases, while Williamson County has 63. Sumner County has 34 cases.

Rutherford County now has nine cases. Maury, Putnam, Robertson, Tipton, Washington and Wilson counties have six each.

It is now in 46 of the state's 95 counties.

 

 


County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

Governor Bill Lee Establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Family Of 5 Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation After Kitchen Fire


County Commission Will Hold "Electronic" Meeting On Wednesday

The County Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, but it will be an "electronic" one. Governor Bill Lee earlier put down an order that allows governmental bodies to hold "virtual" sessions during the coronavirus threat. The public may watch the 9:30 a.m. session live stream. Here is the notice: Pursuant to Executive Order No. 16, issued by Governor Bill Lee in

Governor Bill Lee Establishes COVID-19 Unified Command

Governor Bill Lee established the COVID-19 Unified Command, a joint effort to be led by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military. "The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis," said Governor

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA.

Roy Exum: ‘From Russia With Love’

When I was 11 years old I watched in horror as our TV showed Russia's Nikita Khrushchev banging his shoe during a session at the UN. It was probably my first view of the evil included in this world and when the Russian bellowed that the speech that he was hearing was by a "fawning lackey of the American imperialists," that sealed it for me. In high school I read about even worse

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. "On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."


