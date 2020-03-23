Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Climb From 505 To 615; State Says Hamilton County Now Has 12 Cases - Up 4

The latest state report on Tennessee coronavirus cases shows Hamilton County has increased from eight to 12 cases. County officials at a press conference at mid-afternoon said the county was still at eight cases.

Total cases in Tennesssee now have climbed to 615 from 505 on Sunday. The fatality count remains at two. The deaths occurred earlier in Nashville.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said health officials are advising him "that it will likely get worse before it gets better."

He said, "We're in a very serious crisis. I anticipate we haven't seen the worse yet."

He added, "We are going to get through this."

County Mayor Coppinger said the county is closing all its playgrounds. He said, "This attacks all ages."

Becky Barnes, county health department administrator, said 224 individuals have been interviewed who had contact with the eight confirmed cases. She said 77 of those are in quarantine.

Bradley County is shown with two cases and Marion County with one case. McMinn and Monroe counties have two.

Knox County is up to 12 cases, and Shelby County has jumped to 93.

Davidson County has 164 cases, while Williamson County has 63. Sumner County has 34 cases.

Rutherford County now has nine cases. Maury, Putnam, Robertson, Tipton, Washington and Wilson counties have six each.

It is now in 46 of the state's 95 counties.