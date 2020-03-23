Whitfield Commissioners Take Emergency Measures To Try To Limit Virus Spread

In an effort to limit the effects of the COVIC-19 virus locally, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Monday passed a resolution that limits certain activities in Whitfield County

beginning at 5 p.m. today (Monday) and lasting through at least midnight Monday, April 13.

There have been two reported coronavirus cases in the county.

“This is not something we relish doing at all,” Commission Chairman Lynn Laughter said during the meeting. “We just feel like to protect our citizens that we need to implement these precautions.”

The resolution, passed during a special called meeting of the board at noon today, prohibits voluntary social gatherings at which 10 or more people congregate, including, but not limited to, private social functions, religious worship meetings or services, and attendance at theaters, gyms or fitness centers, flea markets or yard sales, or funeral visitations or services, among other activities.

Restaurants, bars, and similar food or drink establishments are ordered to offer only drive-through, pick-up, carry out, or delivery service for food and drink. Restaurants or bars licensed to sell beer and wine for consumption by the drink on the premises will be allowed to sell unopened, sealed containers of beer or wine (not distilled spirits) for take-out consumption off-premises during the time the resolution is in effect.

Cafeterias in licensed medical facilities, nursing homes, and similar facilities are exempt from the resolution, which nevertheless asks these facilities to “exercise extreme caution in limiting numbers of persons therein in accordance with the President’s guidelines.”

The limitations of the resolution, which passed with all five commissioners voting in favor, will expire at midnight on April 13, 2020 unless extended by the board.

“We’re hoping by April 13 we can be past this,” Laughter said during the meeting. “My personal feeling is that as more test kits become available, we’re going to see a spike in this and then hopefully it will level out and then start to decrease.”

The meeting, which was live streamed on the Internet at noon today, can be watched at this link: https://livestream.com/ accounts/25637515/events/ 7960637/videos/203422962

A copy of the resolution follows:

Whitfield County

City of Dalton

Town of Cohutta

City of Tunnel Hill

City of Varnell

Joint Resolution Declaring State of Emergency in the Cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the Town of Cohutta and Order to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 by Limiting All Voluntary Social Gatherings, Dine-In Restaurant Services, and Exposure at Nursing and Retirement Homes, and Providing Flexibility Regarding the Sale of Alcohol for Off Premises Use, and For Other Purposes

WHEREAS, the President of the United States declared a National Public Health Emergency on March 13, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Governor of the State of Georgia declared a Public Health Emergency in Georgia on March 14, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency in Whitfield County, activating applicable Emergency Management Ordinances on March 16, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Mayors of the Cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the Town of Cohutta intend to make such declaration for their jurisdictions as well herewith; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that COVID-19 is frequently spread “[b]etween people who are in close contact with one another,” and on March 16, 2020, the President of the United States issued Guidelines for America, which encourage all persons to assist in containing COVID-19 by taking various precautions, including, but not limited to, working from home, avoiding social gatherings of ten (10) or more persons, and avoiding eating or drinking at restaurants or bars; and

WHEREAS, Georgia Law grants to Whitfield County, and the Cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the Town of Cohutta, the power and the duty to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the public.

NOW, THEREFORE, in a specially called emergency meeting of the respective governing authorities of the local governments within Whitfield County, Georgia, pursuant to OCGA §50-14-1(g,) the Cities of Dalton, Tunnel Hill, Varnell, and the Town of Cohutta herewith Declare a State of Emergency within each Respective Municipality, including the attendant activation of Emergency Operations in accordance with prior applicable Agreement(s.)

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED, DECLARED, and ORDERED that the following limitations consistent with guidelines recommended by the President of the United States are herewith implemented countywide as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020:

1. Persons shall not participate in any voluntary social gathering at which ten (10) or more people congregate, including, but not limited to, private social functions, religious worship meetings or services, attendance at theaters, gyms or fitness centers, flea markets or yard sales, or funeral visitations or services, among other activities.

2. Restaurants, bars, and similar food or drink establishments, including all food service permit holders issued by the Department of Public Health, shall not be open to the public, except only to offer drive-through, pick-up, carry out, or delivery service for food and drink.

3. Cafeterias in licensed medical facilities, nursing homes, and similar facilities shall be exempted herefrom, but shall exercise extreme caution in limiting numbers of persons therein in accordance with the President’s guidelines.

4. Any restaurant or bar licensed to sell beer and wine for consumption by the drink at the premises may, during such time that this Resolution shall remain in force and effect, be authorized to sell unopened, sealed containers of beer or wine (not distilled spirits) for take-out consumption off-premises. Nothing herein, however, shall suspend any open container law or ordinance for any jurisdiction.

5. The specific limitations set forth hereinabove at items 1-4 shall expire on their own terms at midnight on April 13, 2020, unless extended by further action of the applicable governing authority.

SO Resolved, Declared, and Ordered this 23rd day of March, 2020.

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners