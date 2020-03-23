Collegedale Closing Public Buildings, Playgrounds

Collegedale city officials announced Monday that the city government is implementing the following restrictions regarding its facilities until further notice:

Collegedale City Government facilities to include but not limited to: City Hall, Economic Development Center, Public Library, Playgrounds and Pavilions, Collegedale Commons, are closed to visitors and patrons until further notice beginning 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Government operations are still functioning and open. Hours of operation remain the same, however, citizens are requested to interact by phone, fax and email. City offices’ personnel are averting the contact of person to person business and avoiding the congregating of people during the coronavirus outbreak.