Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spiral Past A Thousand; 32 Now Dead; Atlanta Mayor Orders 14-Day Home Confinement

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Georgia coronavirus cases have spiraled past 1,000, and now 32 have died from the deadly new strain of virus in the state.

The Tuesday report shows 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

It has now reached 85 Georgia counties.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottom ordered residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 75 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 11 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to seven. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 184 now in Fulton County and 86 in Cobb County. There are now 94 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 45 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 21. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 90 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 20 cases.

Whitfield County is still listed with two, and Catoosa and Chattooga counties with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 28 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 26. Clarke County (Athens) has 16 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 14.

An expert in pandemics at Emory, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, has called on Governor Brian Kemp to "shut the state down." He said the state is about to reach "the point of no return" in dealing with the highly contagious virus. He said Georgia hospitals could be overrun with thousands of more patients than they have hospital beds. 

 


Chattanooga Volkswagen Postpones Hiring Due To Coronavirus Concerns

32-Year-Old Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Wilson Road Monday Evening

Alabama Climbs To 196 Coronavirus Case; Worst Outbreak Is At Birmingham


Chattanooga Volkswagen is postponing hiring due to concerns about the coronavirus. Officials said, "Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing ... (click for more)

A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a traffic accident Monday evening on Wilson Road. Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the two-vehicle traffic ... (click for more)

Alabama has reached 196 coronavirus cases, with the worst outbreak at Birmingham. There are 86 cases in Jefferson County (Birmingham). Shelby County has 22 cases, Madison County 21 cases ... (click for more)




32-Year-Old Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Wilson Road Monday Evening

A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a traffic accident Monday evening on Wilson Road. Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the two-vehicle traffic crash at 6:03 p.m. at 5200 Wilson Road. Police said a Toyota Corolla, was traveling north on Wilson Road, while a GMC Sierra was travelling south. The Toyota lost control, crossed the ... (click for more)

Alabama Climbs To 196 Coronavirus Case; Worst Outbreak Is At Birmingham

Alabama has reached 196 coronavirus cases, with the worst outbreak at Birmingham. There are 86 cases in Jefferson County (Birmingham). Shelby County has 22 cases, Madison County 21 cases and Lee County 19 cases. Patients have ranged in ages from two to 97. (click for more)

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Monday In My Life

At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Tabbed As First Team All-American By Basketball Writers

LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games To Be Postponed, Per Interview

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)


