Georgia Coronavirus Cases Spiral Past A Thousand; 32 Now Dead; Atlanta Mayor Orders 14-Day Home Confinement

Georgia coronavirus cases have spiraled past 1,000, and now 32 have died from the deadly new strain of virus in the state.

The Tuesday report shows 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

It has now reached 85 Georgia counties.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottom ordered residents to stay at home for the next two weeks.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 75 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 11 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is up to seven.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 184 now in Fulton County and 86 in Cobb County. There are now 94 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 45 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 21. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 90 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 20 cases.

Whitfield County is still listed with two, and Catoosa and Chattooga counties with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 28 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 26. Clarke County (Athens) has 16 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 14.

An expert in pandemics at Emory, Dr. Carlos Del Rio, has called on Governor Brian Kemp to "shut the state down." He said the state is about to reach "the point of no return" in dealing with the highly contagious virus. He said Georgia hospitals could be overrun with thousands of more patients than they have hospital beds.