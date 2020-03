Bradley County Emergency Management officials said there was a possibility of severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday night, but said storm shelters would not be available.

That is due to new rules limiting too many people gathering and spreading the coronavirus.

Officials said it appeared the worst of the storms would be around 7 p.m.

They recommended that residents find locations that would give some shelter from a storm.

The shelters were built after the deadly tornadoes in 2011.