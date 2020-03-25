 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

40 Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Rise To 1,247 From 1,097; Whitfield County Now Has 4 Cases

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Forty people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 the day before.

The cases have spiraled to 1,247 - up from 1,097.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 394 have been hospitalized.

It has now reached 96 Georgia counties - an increase of nine since Tuesday.

Cases in Whitfield are up from two to four.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 78 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 14 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at eight. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 198 now in Fulton County and 91 in Cobb County. There are now 116 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 48 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 22. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 109 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 25 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 31 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 27. Clarke County (Athens) has 19 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 19.

 


March 25, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

March 25, 2020

Vehicle Emissions Testing Centers Still Open And Taking Money, Though Testing Requiring Are Currently Suspended

March 25, 2020

Charges Dropped Against Former Car Salesman Charged With Kidnapping Customer, Taking His Money


Governor Bill Lee, as part of the effort to ease contact requirements on citizens during the coronavirus crisis, has suspended the requirements for vehicle emissions testing until further notice.

Federal charges have been dismissed against a former salesman for Mountain View Chevrolet, who was accused of kidnapping a customer and taking money from him. Daniel Clayton Bryant had been




Vehicle Emissions Testing Centers Still Open And Taking Money, Though Testing Requiring Are Currently Suspended

Governor Bill Lee, as part of the effort to ease contact requirements on citizens during the coronavirus crisis, has suspended the requirements for vehicle emissions testing until further notice. But that does not mean the vehicle emissions centers, including those in Chattanooga, are not open and taking money. State Air Pollution Control officials said they have no control

Opinion

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both

Roy Exum: Pelosi Stalls The Stimulus Bill

One week from today, rents and mortgages and promissory notes will come due all across the United States. Next Wednesday in the first of a new month, and the hands-down winner of this year's April Fool Hall of Shame is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She has held up a Stimulus Act that hopefully will soon ease the burden on every man, woman and child in our entire nation. Yet

Sports

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed

Mocs Athletics Host Facebook Watch Party: Focus On the 80s

What's the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There's solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight's Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the '80s. "5 Golden Years" was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How


