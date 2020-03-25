40 Have Now Died Of Coronavirus In Georgia; Cases Rise To 1,247 From 1,097; Whitfield County Now Has 4 Cases

Forty people have now died in Georgia of the coronavirus, the Georgia Health Department said Wednesday. That total is up from 38 the day before.

The cases have spiraled to 1,247 - up from 1,097.

The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 394 have been hospitalized.

It has now reached 96 Georgia counties - an increase of nine since Tuesday.

Cases in Whitfield are up from two to four.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

No cases have yet been recorded in Walker or Dade counties.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 78 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome), where two have died, is up to 14 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at eight.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 198 now in Fulton County and 91 in Cobb County. There are now 116 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has 48 cases with one death. Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 22. Five people have died in Cobb County (Marietta) and two in Fulton County (Atlanta).

Dougherty County (Albany), where six have died, has risen to 109 cases. Lee County, which is near Albany, has 25 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 31 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) 27. Clarke County (Athens) has 19 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 19.