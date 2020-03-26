Commencement Ceremonies At UTC Rescheduled For August

University of Tennessee Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle and Provost Jerold Hale announce the rescheduling of the Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. Pending CDC and COVID-19 developments, the new commencement dates will be:Graduate Student CommencementAug. 7 (Friday) at 2:30 p.m.- Ceremony for all collegesUndergraduate Student CommencementAug. 8 (Saturday) at 9 a.m. - College of Arts and Sciences &College of Engineering and Computer ScienceAug.8 (Saturday at 1 p.m. - Gary W. Rollins College of Business& College of Health, Education and Professional StudiesOfficials said, "We will announce additional information at a later time. We will also provide options for students to attend a future commencement ceremony if they are unable to participate in August."Thank you to the many graduating seniors and graduate students who responded when we asked for input on options for rescheduling commencement. An August celebration was far-and-away the most popular. It will be an absolute honor to host these festivities commemorating our students' achievements."Walking across a stage and receiving a diploma is a momentous occasion for students, their family and friends, and the many members of the UTC faculty and staff that were part of the academic journey. UTC graduates earned their degrees and deserve a warm handshake, a pat on the back and a huge 'well done.' We are all looking forward to congratulating our Spring 2020 graduates."The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted operations at UTC, and we are continuously monitoring CDC guidelines. We know this is an uncertain and frustrating time and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate through this crisis."Please let us know if you have any questions. We are Mocs. Together we will soar."