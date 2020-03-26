 Thursday, March 26, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Commencement Ceremonies At UTC Rescheduled For August

Thursday, March 26, 2020
University of Tennessee Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle and Provost Jerold Hale announce the rescheduling of the Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. Pending CDC and COVID-19 developments, the new commencement dates will be:
 
Graduate Student Commencement 
Aug. 7 (Friday) at  2:30 p.m.-  Ceremony for all colleges
 
Undergraduate Student Commencement
Aug. 8 (Saturday) at 9 a.m. - College of Arts and Sciences & 
College of Engineering and Computer Science
 
Aug.
8 (Saturday at 1 p.m. - Gary W. Rollins College of Business
& College of Health, Education and Professional Studies
 
Officials said, "We will announce additional information at a later time. We will also provide options for students to attend a future commencement ceremony if they are unable to participate in August.
 
"Thank you to the many graduating seniors and graduate students who responded when we asked for input on options for rescheduling commencement. An August celebration was far-and-away the most popular.  It will be an absolute honor to host these festivities commemorating our students' achievements.
 
"Walking across a stage and receiving a diploma is a momentous occasion for students, their family and friends, and the many members of the UTC faculty and staff that were part of the academic journey.  UTC graduates earned their degrees and deserve a warm handshake, a pat on the back and a huge 'well done.'  We are all looking forward to congratulating our Spring 2020 graduates.
 
"The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted operations at UTC, and we are continuously monitoring CDC guidelines. We know this is an uncertain and frustrating time and we appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate through this crisis.
 
"Please let us know if you have any questions. We are Mocs. Together we will soar."

March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)


