 Thursday, March 26, 2020 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Launches "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" Campaign; New Lee Executive Order Aims At Mobilizing Medical Corps

Thursday, March 26, 2020

The state of Tennessee on Thursday launched a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

“Do your part, stay apart” features Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee and dozens of music artists, athletes and sports organizations who collectively reach millions of Tennesseans.

Governor Lee said, "Tennessee is experiencing an unprecedented number of unemployment claims through the Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Since last week, Tennessee has received 39,096 claims and counting compared to 2,702 the week prior, a 1,300 percent spike in unemployment.

"The state is spearheading a public-private partnership with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN to create the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN.gov.

 

"The goal of the exchange is to quickly match Tennesseans who are out of work due to COVID-19 with companies currently experiencing a surge in business and making immediate hires. The Department of Labor & Workforce Development has modified the state’s workforce development website to quickly post job openings and match job seekers with employers. Additional information can be found here.

 

Also on Thursday, Governor Lee signed Executive Order 20 to ensure Tennessee can further mobilize health care workers to fight COVID-19.

 

The executive order accomplishes the below actions, among others:

  • Loosens restrictions around retired medical professionals to help get qualified individuals back in the workforce.
  • Temporarily suspends continuing education requirements so professionals can continue working through the pandemic. 
  • Calls for the availability of phone assessments for individuals with mental illness or emotional disturbances.
  • Expands telemedicine efforts so that all licensed providers may utilize telemedicine during COVID-19 as long as they are practicing within their normal scope of practice.

March 26, 2020

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

March 26, 2020

State Launches "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" Campaign; New Lee Executive Order Aims At Mobilizing Medical Corps

March 26, 2020

Rossville Man Arrested For Murder Of His Wife In January


Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation ... (click for more)

The state of Tennessee on Thursday launched a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. “Do your ... (click for more)

Brian Cleverly, 43, of Rossville, has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Tina Cleverly, in January. Ms. Cleverly was found dead in her home on Jan. 17. Cleverly was arrested in Hamilton ... (click for more)




Breaking News

East Ridge To Close Non-Essential Businesses Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Lakesite Follows Suit

Late Wednesday afternoon, the city of East Ridge issued a Civil Emergency and Proclamation Order regarding additional safety precautions and business restrictions. In addition to an earlier proclamation that closed gyms, fitness centers, and limited restaurants to carry-out or drive through orders only, East Ridge will now be requiring all non-essential businesses to temporarily ... (click for more)

State Launches "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" Campaign; New Lee Executive Order Aims At Mobilizing Medical Corps

The state of Tennessee on Thursday launched a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. “Do your part, stay apart” features Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee and dozens of music artists, athletes and sports organizations who collectively reach millions of Tennesseans. Governor ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stimulus Bill A Joke

We are told that everything, as we knew it just three months ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, will never be the same and I can only hope that will include a many heaping shovels of barnyard waste removed from our nation’s Capitol. Suddenly we are facing the most fiendish invader our country has ever known and our leaders, Republican and Democrat, intoxicated by their ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors