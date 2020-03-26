State Launches "Do Your Part, Stay Apart" Campaign; New Lee Executive Order Aims At Mobilizing Medical Corps

The state of Tennessee on Thursday launched a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to adopt preventive health measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Do your part, stay apart” features Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee and dozens of music artists, athletes and sports organizations who collectively reach millions of Tennesseans.

Governor Lee said, "Tennessee is experiencing an unprecedented number of unemployment claims through the Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Since last week, Tennessee has received 39,096 claims and counting compared to 2,702 the week prior, a 1,300 percent spike in unemployment.

"The state is spearheading a public-private partnership with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN to create the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN.gov.

"The goal of the exchange is to quickly match Tennesseans who are out of work due to COVID-19 with companies currently experiencing a surge in business and making immediate hires. The Department of Labor & Workforce Development has modified the state’s workforce development website to quickly post job openings and match job seekers with employers. Additional information can be found here.

Also on Thursday, Governor Lee signed Executive Order 20 to ensure Tennessee can further mobilize health care workers to fight COVID-19.

The executive order accomplishes the below actions, among others: