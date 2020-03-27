City Hall, City Annex And Other Facilities To Suspend Public Access

The City of Chattanooga Government will be suspending public access to City Hall, City Court, City Annex and the city services at the Development Resource Center (DRC) beginning Monday, until further notice.

With the Hamilton County Health Department recently confirming community spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the City is taking steps to reduce person-to-person contact.

Limited government operations within these facilities will still be conducted, however, as the City continues to implement its own social distancing and telecommuting practices amid the COVID-19 outbreak, staff will only be there on staggered schedules.

Hamilton County Government will maintain its in-person services at the DRC for the time being.

The City encourages residents who need to utilize City Services to do so online, by mail or over the phone. A list of services can be found at cha.city/cityclosures or you can call 311 for help at (423) 643-6311. If you are unable to complete services online or over the phone, please contact 311.

To make payments:

Treasury (Property Tax, Business License, Permits, Water Quality Fees, and Tax Relief and Tax Freeze Program) Online: www.chattanooga.gov/finance/ treasury-division Mailed To: City Hall Room 100, 101 E. 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Phone: (423) 643-7262 For questions: ptax@chattanooga.gov busl@chattanooga.gov taxrelief@chattanooga.gov

Sewer Payments Online: www.sewerpayments.com/ chattanooga Mailed To: Payment Processing Center, P.O. Box 591, Chattanooga, TN 37401 Phone: (844) 898-3672 Bank: Any First Horizon Bank (Formerly First Tennessee Bank) ENCO Office: 1250 Market Street, STE 1008, Chattanooga, TN 37402 For questions: 311@chatanooga.gov

City Court Citations Online: https://www. municipalonlinepayments.com Mailed To: Chattanooga City Court, 600 Market Street Room 104, Chattanooga, TN 37402 For questions: courtadmin@chattanooga.gov (423) 643-7541 or 311 at (423) 643-6311



For the latest City of Chattanooga updates during COVID-19, visit cha.city/covid.