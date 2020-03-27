 Friday, March 27, 2020 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Hall, City Annex And Other Facilities To Suspend Public Access

Friday, March 27, 2020

The City of Chattanooga Government will be suspending public access to City Hall, City Court, City Annex and the city services at the Development Resource Center (DRC) beginning Monday, until further notice.


With the Hamilton County Health Department recently confirming community spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the City is taking steps to reduce person-to-person contact. 


Limited government operations within these facilities will still be conducted, however, as the City continues to implement its own social distancing and telecommuting practices amid the COVID-19 outbreak, staff will only be there on staggered schedules. 


Hamilton County Government will maintain its in-person services at the DRC for the time being. 


The City encourages residents who need to utilize City Services to do so online, by mail or over the phone.

A list of services can be found at cha.city/cityclosures or you can call 311 for help at (423) 643-6311. If you are unable to complete services online or over the phone, please contact 311.


To make payments: 


For the latest City of Chattanooga updates during COVID-19, visit cha.city/covid


March 27, 2020

County Schools Take Control Back Of East Ridge High Athletic Facilities

March 27, 2020

Ohio Avenue Closed To Parking On Signal Mountain

March 27, 2020

City Hall, City Annex And Other Facilities To Suspend Public Access


The East Ridge City Council met on Thursday evening with the public access available electronically through Facebook due to the health threat from COVID-19. At the meeting, the council members ... (click for more)

Effective on Friday there will be no parking on Ohio Avenue on Signal Mountain. The popular Rainbow Lake area is being inundated with visitors and complaints are being received from residents ... (click for more)

The City of Chattanooga Government will be suspending public access to City Hall, City Court, City Annex and the city services at the Development Resource Center (DRC) beginning Monday, until ... (click for more)




Breaking News

County Schools Take Control Back Of East Ridge High Athletic Facilities

The East Ridge City Council met on Thursday evening with the public access available electronically through Facebook due to the health threat from COVID-19. At the meeting, the council members approved an agreement with the Hamilton County Board of Education regarding the athletic facilities at East Ridge High School. The city took ownership of the athletic complex there in 2017 ... (click for more)

Ohio Avenue Closed To Parking On Signal Mountain

Effective on Friday there will be no parking on Ohio Avenue on Signal Mountain. The popular Rainbow Lake area is being inundated with visitors and complaints are being received from residents about the parking. It is also a hazard for getting emergency vehicles through that area. If there is no more parking at one of the parking lots please pick another destination. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors