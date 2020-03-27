Fleischmann Applauds House Passage Of Third COVID-19 Funding Package

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann applauded the House passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I am glad to see that Congress has once again come together in a bipartisan fashion to pass a third funding package in support of the American people as we work to combat COVID-19," said Rep. Fleischmann. "It is the duty of Congress to continue to support American families and small businesses who are affected by the toll that COVID-19 has taken upon them. The CARES Act will provide tangible and real relief for many American families and businesses.”

On Friday morning, Rep. Fleischmann spoke on the House floor in support of the CARES Act.