Fleischmann Applauds House Passage Of Third COVID-19 Funding Package

Friday, March 27, 2020

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann applauded the House passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I am glad to see that Congress has once again come together in a bipartisan fashion to pass a third funding package in support of the American people as we work to combat COVID-19," said Rep. Fleischmann. "It is the duty of Congress to continue to support American families and small businesses who are affected by the toll that COVID-19 has taken upon them. The CARES Act will provide tangible and real relief for many American families and businesses.”

On Friday morning, Rep. Fleischmann spoke on the House floor in support of the CARES Act.


Opinion

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team after coaches in the second region tabbed her one of the 10 best players in the region. The selection committee uses an equation to determine an equitable number of finalists from each ... (click for more)

Pat Benson: Mindfulness in A Crisis

Like so many of you, my anxiety has been off the charts the past few weeks. Some days I've made myself turn off the news and twitter so my mind could get a break from the constant barrage of bad news. Thank God I have my dad during times of crisis. Not just because he is my best friend, but because of his unrelenting optimism. I call him the "Zen Master" like Phil Jackson. ... (click for more)


