Red Bank City Court Criminal And Municipal Cases Suspended Until April 30

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended until Thursday, April 30.

Red Bank City Court and the Clerk’s Office will remain open under this directive, but will not hear any in-person cases during this time other than certain in-custody and constitutionally-mandated matters. Criminal and traffic cases set during this time will be rescheduled although traffic citations may be paid as set forth below.

In addition to being present in the Red Bank Court Clerk’s Office to accept payments and reschedule matters, the clerk will be available via telephone at 423-874-0055 and email at crader@redbanktn.gov during regular business hours. 

Payments may also be made through the mail to Red Bank City Court Clerk, 3117 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, Tn. 37415. Please make sure identifying information is included.

For any questions, contact the Clerk’s Office at 423-874-0055.


Mayor Andy Berke released the following message on Friday afternoon: You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander said legislation the president signed into law on Friday provides “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers, to relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt ... (click for more)

Under the direction of Sheriff Steve Lawson and his administration, the Bradley County Jail has extended the temporary hold on all in-person visitation and activities involving outside staffing. ... (click for more)




How To Access Chattanooga City Services During The COVID Outbreak

Mayor Andy Berke released the following message on Friday afternoon: You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. Fewer than 10 days later, we have 30 confirmed cases. The virus is spreading rapidly here and its more important than ever that we work together to stop the spread of this disease through ... (click for more)

Alexander Says New Bill Signed By President Will Keep Paychecks Coming For Workers And Relieve Financial Burdens For Americans Hurt By COVID-19

Senator Lamar Alexander said legislation the president signed into law on Friday provides “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers, to relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by COVID-19, and especially, to contain the disease.” Senator Alexander voted for and the Senate passed the legislation Thursday by a vote of 96-0. The senator said that this unprecedented ... (click for more)

Mr. President, Value Lives Over Business

Dear Mr. President, Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe He Did It

Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


