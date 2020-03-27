Red Bank City Court Criminal And Municipal Cases Suspended Until April 30

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an amended order directing that all in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee are suspended until Thursday, April 30.



Red Bank City Court and the Clerk’s Office will remain open under this directive, but will not hear any in-person cases during this time other than certain in-custody and constitutionally-mandated matters. Criminal and traffic cases set during this time will be rescheduled although traffic citations may be paid as set forth below.



In addition to being present in the Red Bank Court Clerk’s Office to accept payments and reschedule matters, the clerk will be available via telephone at 423-874-0055 and email at crader@redbanktn.gov during regular business hours.



Payments may also be made through the mail to Red Bank City Court Clerk, 3117 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, Tn. 37415. Please make sure identifying information is included.



For any questions, contact the Clerk’s Office at 423-874-0055.