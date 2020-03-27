Upcoming City Council For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



Order of Business for City Council



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0017 Dominick Haven (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light

Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 121 Honest Street, from C-2

Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.

(District 5)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0024 Tom Snow/Snow Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone part of property located at 604 Watts Avenue, from R-1Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previousCase No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, moreparticularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff as requested by Applicant)(Recommended for approval of amendment by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 RossvilleBoulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0018 Walter A. Wood Supply (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 ManufacturingZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1300-1500 block of WorkmanRoad, 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and 4400 block of Divine Avenue, from R-2Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)f. 2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint ElmoAvenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)g. 2020-0026 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (U-CX-6 Urban Commercial Mixed UseZone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1010 Georgia Avenue, from U-CX-6 Urban Commercial MixedUse Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core CommercialMixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-waysabandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, TaxMap No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommendedfor approval by Public Works)Transportationc. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest andNortheast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation) (Deferred from 3/10/2020)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution designating June 19th of each year as “Juneteenth Independence Day” inChattanooga, Tennessee, in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date that has becomewidely associated with the Emancipation of Slavery in the United States.ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understandingwith Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a term ofone (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) yeareach, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operateprograms for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940Camellia Drive. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understandingwith the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for aterm of one (1) year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1)year each, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs foryouth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street.(District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Premises Use Agreement withChattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portionof 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for aterm of one (1) year with an option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one (1)year each. (District 7)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a multi-year License Agreement, insubstantially the form attached, with A.C. Entertainment, LLC for Moon RiverFestivals, beginning February 1, 2020 and continuing until September 30, 2022.SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONSf. 2020-04 Eric Spahn. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00187 for property located at 1609 Long Street #102.(District 7)g. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.(District 8)h. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation RentalApplication No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.(District 7)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYi. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a blanketagreement with Hendrick’s Commercial Properties, LLC, in response to the transferof ownership of the Edney Innovation Building, from DEW Edney, LLC toHendrick’s Commercial Properties, LLC, beginning January 24, 2020 and validthrough November 30, 2021, mirroring the City’s previous agreement with DEWEdney, LLC, with an annual spend limit not to exceed $170,000.00 per contract year.LEGALj. A resolution amending Resolution No. 29963 to add the law firm of Butler Snow LLPand authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage said law firm for legalservices in corporate, transactional, intellectual property, and administrative mattersfor the remainder of FY2020, up through June 30, 2020.k. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City ofRed Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacantparcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and beincluded in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective dateof this attached Interlocal Agreement forward.MAYOR’S OFFICEl. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Caroline Hetzler to the FormBased Code Committee.m. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of John F. Brennan and ThomasPalmer to the Historic Zoning Commission.n. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Vivian Barrera to the GeneralPension Board.o. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of John Foy to the EPB Board.p. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Beverly Bell to the Form BasedCode Committee.q. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Harriette Stokes to the AirportAuthority Board.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksr. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for IntegratedProperties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-19-006-201, MultipleBallfield and Facility Improvements, for an increased amount of $19,216.00, for arevised contract amount of $210,264.04. (Districts 1, 6, 7 & 8)s. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for EngineeredSolutions of GA of Marietta, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-19-009-202, GlenwoodYFD Center and Other City Facility Foundation Repairs, for an increased amount of$14,545.63, plus a contingency amount of $6,000.00, for all departments, for revisedcontract amount of $74,071.51, for a total amount of $80,071.51. (Districts 1, 6 & 9)t. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. W-19-025-201 to United Elevator Services, LLC of Knoxville,TN, 23rd Street Pump Station Elevator Upgrades, for a contract amount of$123,565.00, plus a contingency amount of $12,500.00, for an amount not to exceed$136,065.00. (District 7)u. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga, Stormwater Management, to enterinto a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) andthe City of Chattanooga to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gaugeslocated on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, ChattanoogaCreek, Mountain Creek, Wolfteever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch, for aperiod beginning April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, with a contribution of$10,875.00 from the USGS, with $86,825.00 from the City of Chattanooga, for a totalcost of $97,700.00.v. A resolution authorizing the City to purchase “AS IS”, with no warranties, from theBoard of Parks and Recreation, City of Lafayette, Indiana, an Allan Herschel,thirty-two (32’) foot carousel, including twenty-three (23) horses and relatedcomponents, for the sum of $19,500.00, plus the cost of pick-up and delivery(collectively, the “Carousel Purchase”), all of which costs for the Carousel Purchasewill be reimbursed by the Friends of the Zoo.Transportationw. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Transportation toaward Contract No. T-19-008-201 to Jamison Construction, LLC of McEwen, TN,the Bailey Avenue Bridge Repairs, in the amount of $242,534.50, plus a contingencyamount of $24,253.45, for a total project cost in the amount of $266,787.95. (District9)x. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into agreements with L. T. Murphy & Associates, Eades Valuation Group,Carter Appraisal Services, and Michael R. Gray & Company relative to Contract No.T-15-026 for appraisal services associated with Midtown Pathway, for an amount notto exceed $129,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.A motion to suspend all sewer late fees authorized under Chattanooga City CodeSections 31-43 and 31-36 during the pendency of any emergency order issued byMayor Berke.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.Order of Business for City Council4. Minute Approval.5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which islocated at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-waysabandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, TaxMap No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommendedfor approval by Public Works)Transportationc. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest andNortheast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval byTransportation) (Deferred from 3/10/2020)6. Ordinances - First Reading:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance to Amend Ordinance No. 13214, known as “the Fiscal Year 2017-2018Capital Improvement Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate Five-hundred-thousanddollars ($500,000.00) from the Department of Economic and CommunityDevelopment Capital Fund to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce forprocessing Small Business COVID-19 Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.7. Resolutions:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into blanket contract(s) for Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation,Materials, and Maintenance Contract No. S-18-001 for various City properties for aone (1) year term with four (4) one (1) year renewals, for the following five (5)vendors: (1) Circadian Consulting, LLC; (2) Ranger Ecosystem Restoration, LLC;(3) Davis Kee Outdoor, LLC; (4) Clean Sweep, Inc.; and (5) Hickory Landscapes,LLC, for an estimated contract amount of $1 million annually for all vendors for useby Public Works-Water Quality.Transportationb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Adams Contracting, LLC relative to Contract No.T-14-036-201 for construction services associated with Caine Lane GreenwayConnector, in the amount of $647,921.00, with a contingency amount of $64,792.10,for a total amount of $712,713.10. (District 5)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc. relative to Contract No. T-15-032-101for professional services associated with South Chickamauga Greenway ConnectorConstruction Engineering and Inspection, in the amount of $275,480.90. (District 5)d. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation forthe City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Alfred Benesch and Companyrelative to Contract No. T-14-036-101, for professional services associated withCaine Lane Greenway Connector Construction Engineering Inspection, in the amountof $35,921.60. (District 5)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toenter into an agreement with JD James, Inc. d/b/a Nature Bridges relative to ContractNo. T-15-032-201 for construction services associated with South ChickamaugaGreenway Connector, in the amount of $1,739,921.13, with a contingency amount of$173,992.11, for a total amount of $1,913,913.24. (District 5)f. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation forthe City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc. relative toContract No. T-14-021, for professional services associated with the RiverwalkExtension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering and Inspection, in theamount of $62,888.14. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.