Upcoming City Council For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).
III. Special Presentation.
Order of Business for City Council
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0017 Dominick Haven (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light
Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 121 Honest Street, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.
(District 5)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2020-0024 Tom Snow/Snow Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property located at 604 Watts Avenue, from R-1
Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2020-0015 Metropolitan Ministries ? Rebecca Whelchel (Lift Conditions). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to Lift Condition “Warehouse Use Only” from Ordinance No. 8739 of previous
Case No. 1986-302 from property located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, more
particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff as requested by Applicant)
(Recommended for approval of amendment by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0022 Allen Jones (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3000, 3006, and 3012 Rossville
Boulevard, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone.
(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2020-0018 Walter A. Wood Supply (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 1300-1500 block of Workman
Road, 4400 block of Walthall Avenue, and 4400 block of Divine Avenue, from R-2
Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
f. 2020-0013 Emerson Burch (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5500 Saint Elmo
Avenue, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning)
g. 2020-0026 HK Architects ? Chris Dufresne (U-CX-6 Urban Commercial Mixed Use
Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core Commercial
Mixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1010 Georgia Avenue, from U-CX-6 Urban Commercial Mixed
Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height to D-CX-6 Downtown Core Commercial
Mixed Use Zone Six (6) Stories Maximum Height. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-ways
abandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, Tax
Map No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended
for approval by Public Works)
Transportation
c. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest and
Northeast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;
Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation) (Deferred from 3/10/2020)
VII. Resolutions:
COUNCIL OFFICE
a. A resolution designating June 19th of each year as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date that has become
widely associated with the Emancipation of Slavery in the United States.
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding
with Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for a term of
one (1) year with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1) year
each, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate
programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940
Camellia Drive. (District 5)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding
with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for a
term of one (1) year, with the option to renew for three (3) additional terms of one (1)
year each, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for
youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street.
(District 7)
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with
Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion
of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for a
term of one (1) year with an option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one (1)
year each. (District 7)
e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a multi-year License Agreement, in
substantially the form attached, with A.C. Entertainment, LLC for Moon River
Festivals, beginning February 1, 2020 and continuing until September 30, 2022.
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS
f. 2020-04 Eric Spahn. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00187 for property located at 1609 Long Street #102.
(District 7)
g. 2020-05 Bryson Moore. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 19-STVR-00184 for property located at 1420 Madison Street.
(District 8)
h. 2020-06 Paula Green. A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental
Application No. 20-STVR-00001 for property located at 1721 W. 39th Street.
(District 7)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
i. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a blanket
agreement with Hendrick’s Commercial Properties, LLC, in response to the transfer
of ownership of the Edney Innovation Building, from DEW Edney, LLC to
Hendrick’s Commercial Properties, LLC, beginning January 24, 2020 and valid
through November 30, 2021, mirroring the City’s previous agreement with DEW
Edney, LLC, with an annual spend limit not to exceed $170,000.00 per contract year.
LEGAL
j. A resolution amending Resolution No. 29963 to add the law firm of Butler Snow LLP
and authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage said law firm for legal
services in corporate, transactional, intellectual property, and administrative matters
for the remainder of FY2020, up through June 30, 2020.
k. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of
Red Bank adjusting the boundaries in accordance with T.C.A. § 6-51-302 for a vacant
parcel of land adjacent to Pine Breeze Road so that it will be maintained and be
included in the corporate boundaries of the City of Red Bank from the effective date
of this attached Interlocal Agreement forward.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
l. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Caroline Hetzler to the Form
Based Code Committee.
m. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of John F. Brennan and Thomas
Palmer to the Historic Zoning Commission.
n. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Vivian Barrera to the General
Pension Board.
o. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of John Foy to the EPB Board.
p. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Beverly Bell to the Form Based
Code Committee.
q. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Harriette Stokes to the Airport
Authority Board.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
r. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 (Final) for Integrated
Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. R-19-006-201, Multiple
Ballfield and Facility Improvements, for an increased amount of $19,216.00, for a
revised contract amount of $210,264.04. (Districts 1, 6, 7 & 8)
s. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Engineered
Solutions of GA of Marietta, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-19-009-202, Glenwood
YFD Center and Other City Facility Foundation Repairs, for an increased amount of
$14,545.63, plus a contingency amount of $6,000.00, for all departments, for revised
contract amount of $74,071.51, for a total amount of $80,071.51. (Districts 1, 6 & 9)
t. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. W-19-025-201 to United Elevator Services, LLC of Knoxville,
TN, 23rd Street Pump Station Elevator Upgrades, for a contract amount of
$123,565.00, plus a contingency amount of $12,500.00, for an amount not to exceed
$136,065.00. (District 7)
u. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga, Stormwater Management, to enter
into a Joint Funding Agreement (JFA) with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and
the City of Chattanooga to operate seven (7) continuous real-time stream gauges
located on North Chickamauga Creek, South Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga
Creek, Mountain Creek, Wolfteever Creek, Lookout Creek, and Friars Branch, for a
period beginning April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, with a contribution of
$10,875.00 from the USGS, with $86,825.00 from the City of Chattanooga, for a total
cost of $97,700.00.
v. A resolution authorizing the City to purchase “AS IS”, with no warranties, from the
Board of Parks and Recreation, City of Lafayette, Indiana, an Allan Herschel,
thirty-two (32’) foot carousel, including twenty-three (23) horses and related
components, for the sum of $19,500.00, plus the cost of pick-up and delivery
(collectively, the “Carousel Purchase”), all of which costs for the Carousel Purchase
will be reimbursed by the Friends of the Zoo.
Transportation
w. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of the Department of Transportation to
award Contract No. T-19-008-201 to Jamison Construction, LLC of McEwen, TN,
the Bailey Avenue Bridge Repairs, in the amount of $242,534.50, plus a contingency
amount of $24,253.45, for a total project cost in the amount of $266,787.95. (District
9)
x. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into agreements with L. T. Murphy & Associates, Eades Valuation Group,
Carter Appraisal Services, and Michael R. Gray & Company relative to Contract No.
T-15-026 for appraisal services associated with Midtown Pathway, for an amount not
to exceed $129,000.00.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
A motion to suspend all sewer late fees authorized under Chattanooga City Code
Sections 31-43 and 31-36 during the pendency of any emergency order issued by
Mayor Berke.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).
3. Special Presentation.
Order of Business for City Council
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance deannexing a certain parcel adjacent to the current city limits which is
located at 2815 Military Road, within the City of Chattanooga, in Hamilton County,
Tennessee. (District 7) (PUBLIC HEARING)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. MR-2020-0009 Kevin Boehm (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement within two (2) closed unnamed streets right-of-ways
abandoned by Ordinance No. 4021 located in the 3000 block of Broad Street, Tax
Map No. 155F-C-001, as detailed on the attached map. (District 7) (Recommended
for approval by Public Works)
Transportation
c. MR-2019-0163 Alan McMahon ? The Beach Company (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning partially the right-of-way of the Northwest and
Northeast corner of 4th Street; Southeast corner of 3rd Street and Cherry Street;
Southwest corner of 3rd Street and Walnut Street, as detailed on the attached map,
subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation) (Deferred from 3/10/2020)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. An ordinance to Amend Ordinance No. 13214, known as “the Fiscal Year 2017-2018
Capital Improvement Budget Ordinance” so as to appropriate Five-hundred-thousand
dollars ($500,000.00) from the Department of Economic and Community
Development Capital Fund to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce for
processing Small Business COVID-19 Coronavirus Bridge-Grants.
7. Resolutions:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into blanket contract(s) for Horticultural and Green Infrastructure Consultation,
Materials, and Maintenance Contract No. S-18-001 for various City properties for a
one (1) year term with four (4) one (1) year renewals, for the following five (5)
vendors: (1) Circadian Consulting, LLC; (2) Ranger Ecosystem Restoration, LLC;
(3) Davis Kee Outdoor, LLC; (4) Clean Sweep, Inc.; and (5) Hickory Landscapes,
LLC, for an estimated contract amount of $1 million annually for all vendors for use
by Public Works-Water Quality.
Transportation
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Adams Contracting, LLC relative to Contract No.
T-14-036-201 for construction services associated with Caine Lane Greenway
Connector, in the amount of $647,921.00, with a contingency amount of $64,792.10,
for a total amount of $712,713.10. (District 5)
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc. relative to Contract No. T-15-032-101
for professional services associated with South Chickamauga Greenway Connector
Construction Engineering and Inspection, in the amount of $275,480.90. (District 5)
d. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for
the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Alfred Benesch and Company
relative to Contract No. T-14-036-101, for professional services associated with
Caine Lane Greenway Connector Construction Engineering Inspection, in the amount
of $35,921.60. (District 5)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
enter into an agreement with JD James, Inc. d/b/a Nature Bridges relative to Contract
No. T-15-032-201 for construction services associated with South Chickamauga
Greenway Connector, in the amount of $1,739,921.13, with a contingency amount of
$173,992.11, for a total amount of $1,913,913.24. (District 5)
f. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for
the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc. relative to
Contract No. T-14-021, for professional services associated with the Riverwalk
Extension (Middle Street to Incline) Construction Engineering and Inspection, in the
amount of $62,888.14. (District 7)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.