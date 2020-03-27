Bradley County Jail Extends Protective Measures Against COVID-19

Under the direction of Sheriff Steve Lawson and his administration, the Bradley County Jail has extended the temporary hold on all in-person visitation and activities involving outside staffing. This hold was originally announced on Thursday, March 12, with a promise from Sheriff Lawson to take it under consideration on Friday, March 27. For the time being, this hold has been extended until further notice.

In the interim, friends and family of those incarcerated at the Bradley County Jail are encouraged to utilize Securus, the video visitation platform, by using the following link: www.securustech.net.

In addition, Bradley County Jail corrections and medical staffs have implemented enhanced intake procedures for screening new inmates as well as those currently incarcerated. The implementation of these procedures is to prevent the introduction of the COVID- 19 virus in the Bradley County Jail.

Further restrictions have been put in place in the courts as well. In accordance to an order made by Tenn. Supreme Court, any in-person interactions in court have been put on hold until April 30. Due to this, court will continue to be conducted via video conferencing for our inmates.

“I cannot ignore our responsibility to the health and safety of everyone inside and outside of the Bradley County Justice Center,” said Sheriff Lawson. “It is of the greatest importance to me and my administration to do everything we can to protect the health of our inmates and our employees. I know that this hold on in-person visitation has been hard on the loved ones of our inmates, but it’s a decision that has to be made during these times. As circumstances with COVID-19 allow, I will lift the hold as soon as responsibly possible. Until then, I encourage those with loved ones in our jail to use video visitation platform. To all of the citizens in Bradley County, please continue to follow Mayor Davis’ urging to socially distance by staying at home unless it is for an absolute necessity.”

Please be advised that the front office of the BCSO is open to emergency situations only — please call 728-7300 or email sofrontdesk@bradleycountytn.gov before entering the building. According to Mayor Davis’ office, Bradley County government offices will also continue on a limited access basis for the next few weeks.