Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 80, Total Cases Is 2,651

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 80 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have climbed to 2,651 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 666 have been hospitalized, which is 25 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County rose to eight cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa County remains at three cases and Chattooga County remains at one.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 119 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) remains at 27 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is still at 14.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 407 in Fulton County and 222 in Cobb County. There are now 272 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 143 cases. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) rose to 59.

Twelve have died in Fulton County and 12 in Albany.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 239 cases with 17 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, increased to 43 cases.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 56 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) remains at 64. Clarke County (Athens) remains at 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) increased to 32 cases.