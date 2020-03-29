Tennessee Now Has 1,537 Cases Of Coronavirus, Claims 7 Lives

Tennessee conoravirus cases are now at 1,537, 164 higher than reported Saturday, said state Health Department officials. The death total has also climbed, claiming a total of seven people who have died from the virus in the state. There are 133 people hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County now has 37 cases, including one death.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 394 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 18 cases in the past 24 hours. Saturday had an increase of 64 cases. The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 94 years.

Of the confirmed Nashville cases, two patients have died from complications due to the Coronavirus; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one and Marion County has increased to five cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County continues to have many cases, jumping from to 269 to 313 in 24 hours, and Knox County has 38.