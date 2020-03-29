 Sunday, March 29, 2020 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Now Has 1,537 Cases Of Coronavirus, Claims 7 Lives

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Tennessee conoravirus cases are now at 1,537, 164 higher than reported Saturday, said state Health Department officials. The death total has also climbed, claiming a total of seven people who have died from the virus in the state. There are 133 people hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Hamilton County now has 37 cases, including one death.  

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 394 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 18 cases in the past 24 hours. Saturday had an increase of 64 cases. The ages of confirmed cases range from two months to 94 years.

Of the confirmed Nashville cases, two patients have died from complications due to the Coronavirus; 14 others remain hospitalized; and 80 people have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. 

Grundy County has two cases, Meigs County has one and Marion County has increased to five cases.

McMinn and Monroe County each have three cases.

Shelby County continues to have many cases, jumping from to 269 to 313 in 24 hours, and Knox County has 38.

 

 


March 29, 2020

Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAL, SHANNA P 2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CORNETT, ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center reported an enormous outpouring of foster and adoption support and is now asking those interested in fostering to be patient. "Thanks to our community's outstanding response, ... (click for more)




Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. He was well-known as a local philanthropist. His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council. She said she is self-isolating because of ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CAL, SHANNA P 2000 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CORNETT, HEATHER ELIZABETH 4811 BILL JONES RD APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- DAVINO, ... (click for more)

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashamed, I Apologize

There is a wise newspaper rule: “When in doubt, leave it out,” and please allow me to apologize for a grievous blunder in “The Saturday Funnies” (which has since be removed from the Chattanoogan.com website.) I had read where humor can get you through almost anything and was moved that the Jewish people, looking in the very near eyes of death, embraced humor to help in their ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


