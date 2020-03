Burl Jackson “Jack” Bandy passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital. He was 93 years old. He had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr. Bandy co-founded Coronet with Chattanoogan Bud Seretean and Guy Henley in 1956. He was well-known as a local philanthropist.

His granddaughter, Annalee Harlan, is on the Dalton City Council. She said she is self-isolating because of the situation.