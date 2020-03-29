2nd Member Of UTC Campus Community Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UTC officials were informed on Sunday that another member of the UTC campus community tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with guidance from public health officials at the county and state levels, members of the UTC campus community who may have come in close contact with the individual are being notified.

The University is working closely with the health department, which has familiarity with the positive case, to follow guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the campus community.

The UTC community should continue to be vigilant with handwashing and social distancing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Anyone with infection or exposure concerns should call their healthcare provider to discuss symptoms and requirements for monitoring.

For the most current information regarding COVID-19 and the campus, please check utc.edu/coronavirus.





