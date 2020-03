Chattanooga Police officers were dispatched to a local hospital Sunday at 4:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police said a 14-year-old boy who had a gunshot would was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The exact location on the shooting has not been determined by police. They are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. They may remain anonymous.