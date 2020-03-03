 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

24 People Killed In Tornado That Swept Across Middle Tennessee, Including Nashville, Early Tuesday

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

There were 24 people killed early Tuesday as a tornado swept across Middle Tennessee, including touching down in East Nashville, where two died. They were identified as Michael Dolfini, 36, and his girlfriend, Albree Sexton, 33. They had just left Attaboy Lounge, where Mr. Dolfini worked, when they were struck by debris on McFerrin Avenue.

There were 18 deaths and 75 injured in Putnam County east of Nashville. The tornado came through around 2 a.m. between Cookeville and Baxter. There were no injuries or significant damages at Tennessee Tech at Cookeville, but classes were called off Tuesday and Wednesday, when there will be a Day of Service.

 Three died in Wilson County and one in Benton County west of Nashville. 

There were numerous homes and buildings heavily damaged and many thousands without power. The Basement East nightclub in East Nashville was destroyed. Earlier, a benefit concert for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had been held there.

Nashville emergency responders initially said they were dealing with some 40 building collapses. Urban search teams were going through downed buildings looking for storm victims.

Most of the heavy damage in Nashville was downtown and East Nashville and the Five Points neighborhood. Several schools in Davidson County and Wilson County had significant damage.

Vanderbilt University reported that it suffered no damage.

The Hermitage, home of President Andrew Jackson, made it through the storm unscathed. It opened at noon.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, "Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger."

He said all non-essential city offices were closed for the day. State trial courts were also closed. 

Mayor Cooper urged residents to stay off the streets.

The deadly storm came as Nashville residents were preparing to vote on Super Tuesday. One notice said the precinct at Hadley Park would be open for voting, but not as a storm shelter. However, a number of other precincts were affected.

Nashville Police were also going into the impacted neighborhoods, including officers in cars, on bicycle and on foot.

At daybreak, there were 47,800 Nashville customers without power. About half were in the Hermitage area.

Sections of I-40 were closed initially, but later re-opened. 

Governor Bill Lee announced that only essential state personnel report to work for Tuesday, March 3rd. If able, employees should follow Alternative Workplace Solutions (AWS) procedures to assure the state continues to service its citizens.

He said, "In the interest of safety we are asking all non-essential employees in the Nashville area to remain home today and use their best judgment. We have activated the State Emergency Operations Center and are engaged with emergency and local officials throughout the affected areas. Please join Maria and me in praying for the victims, their families, and all those tragically affected by this storm."

Senator Lamar Alexander said,Our hearts go out to the Tennessee families who were hurt by the severe tornadoes last night in Middle Tennessee and Benton County. Senator Blackburn and I are going to do everything we can to work with Governor Lee, mayors and others to make sure that federal assistance is available.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “We've been in touch with mayors from Benton to Putnam County this morning. We are concerned about what is happening in those counties. We know the need for resources for cleanup are going to be paramount, and we really are prayerful for all of these families who have been so adversely impacted and for the loss of life. Just know that we're going to continue to be in touch with the congressional delegation, with the governor's office and with the leadership team there to be certain that needs are met.”


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


