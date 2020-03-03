Marty Haynes Wins Assessor Race; Biden Tops In County Democratic Presidential Vote

Incumbent Assessor of Property Marty Haynes won Tuesday's election. He was opposed in the Republican primary by County Commission Chairman Randy Fairbanks.
With most precincts counted:
Marty Haynes 13,885
Randy Fairbanks 10,718
Former Vice President Joe Biden won among Hamilton County voters for the Democratic Party presidential race.
Joe Biden 16,286
Bernie Sanders 9,423
Michael Bloomberg 5,554
Elizabeth Warren 3,636
Statewide, Joe Biden finished far ahead of Bernie Sanders with Michael Bloomberg third and Elizabeth Warren fourth.
President Donald Trump had 23,655 votes in Hamilton County.
There were 62,475 ballots cast in Hamilton County, which has 214,837 registered voters.