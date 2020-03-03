Marty Haynes Wins Assessor Race; Biden Tops In County Democratic Presidential Vote

There were 62,475 ballots cast in Hamilton County, which has 214,837 registered voters.

Statewide, Joe Biden finished far ahead of Bernie Sanders with Michael Bloomberg third and Elizabeth Warren fourth.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won among Hamilton County voters for the Democratic Party presidential race.

Incumbent Assessor of Property Marty Haynes won Tuesday's election. He was opposed in the Republican primary by County Commission Chairman Randy Fairbanks.

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)