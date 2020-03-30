Erlanger Adding Triage Tents Outside Emergency Room Entrances

As part of its ongoing Emergency Management Preparedness plans, Erlanger is in the process of erecting additional triage tents outside its emergency rooms at Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Erlanger East Hospital.

Officials said these tents would allow Erlanger staff to triage individuals experiencing respiratory problems and/or fever in the tents, isolating them from the emergency rooms. Area residents visiting these emergency rooms with other healthcare conditions or injuries would proceed into the emergency rooms for treatment.

As with other healthcare facilities, this action is being implemented in an abundance of caution in the event of a surge in emergency patients and the need arises to activate the triage tents for medical purposes.