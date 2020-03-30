 Monday, March 30, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Emission Testing To Resume May 1

Monday, March 30, 2020

County Clerk Bill Knowles reminded motorists, “The Governor’s recent Executive Order only waives emission testing for vehicle tag renewals that expire through April 30. However, first time title applications will not be required to have an emissions test until after May 18.

‘We have been informed by the State that emission stations are scheduled to re-open on May 1, thus prohibiting County Clerk offices from accepting applications for renewal with a May 31, expiration and thereafter. 

“Our office strongly suggest motorists schedule registration renewals by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com, or by mailing to Hamilton County Clerk, P.O. Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422.”


Erlanger Adding Triage Tents Outside Emergency Room Entrances

March 30, 2020

Erlanger Adding Triage Tents Outside Emergency Room Entrances

As part of its ongoing Emergency Management Preparedness plans, Erlanger is in the process of erecting additional triage tents outside its emergency rooms at Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger and Erlanger East Hospital. Officials said these tents would allow Erlanger staff to triage individuals experiencing respiratory problems and/or fever in the tents, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More Suicides Than Virus

In a week where six Tennesseans died of the coronavirus, it is disheartening indeed to learn more people in our state died of suicide last week. While the actual number of those who took their lives across the state isn’t yet known, the fact that nine in Knoxville died by their own hand within a 48-hour period last week is frightening. What is worst is the prediction the coronavirus ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


