Emission Testing To Resume May 1

County Clerk Bill Knowles reminded motorists, “The Governor’s recent Executive Order only waives emission testing for vehicle tag renewals that expire through April 30. However, first time title applications will not be required to have an emissions test until after May 18.

‘We have been informed by the State that emission stations are scheduled to re-open on May 1, thus prohibiting County Clerk offices from accepting applications for renewal with a May 31, expiration and thereafter.

“Our office strongly suggest motorists schedule registration renewals by accessing www.countyclerkanytime.com, or by mailing to Hamilton County Clerk, P.O. Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422.”