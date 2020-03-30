Abandoned Mobile Home Burns At Ooltewah On Monday Night

An abandoned mobile home burned at Ooltewah on Friday night.

At 8:55 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting an abandoned mobile home on fire located at 4226 Woodland Dr. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting half of the mobile home was on fire.

Firefighters were notified by neighbors that no one has been living there for a while. No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. Damages are unknown at this time.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.