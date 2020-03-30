Abandoned Mobile Home Burns At Ooltewah On Monday Night

 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

An abandoned mobile home burned at Ooltewah on Friday night.

At 8:55 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting an abandoned mobile home on fire located at 4226 Woodland Dr.  Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting half of the mobile home was on fire.

Firefighters were notified by neighbors that no one has been living there for a while. No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. Damages are unknown at this time.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire. 


At Signal Mountain’s first electronic council meeting there was discussion of how to continue providing essential services for residents while keeping them and employees of the town protected ... (click for more)

An abandoned mobile home burned at Ooltewah on Friday night. At 8:55 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting an abandoned mobile home on fire located at 4226 Woodland Dr. Tri-Community Volunteer ... (click for more)

County School officials said Monday that the coronavirus has dealt a blow to the upcoming budget just as it was in the final stages of preparation. Brent Goldberg, finance director, said the ... (click for more)




At Signal Mountain’s first electronic council meeting there was discussion of how to continue providing essential services for residents while keeping them and employees of the town protected from health threats of the COVID-19 virus. Town Manager Boyd Veal said there will be some things that do not seem fair and that people will not like, however, “We’re all trying to deal ... (click for more)

An abandoned mobile home burned at Ooltewah on Friday night. At 8:55 p.m., a motorist called 911 reporting an abandoned mobile home on fire located at 4226 Woodland Dr. Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting half of the mobile home was on fire. Firefighters were notified by neighbors that no one has been living there for a while. ... (click for more)

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning ... (click for more)

How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation. The Flames and Lady Flames were taking part in their annual Spring Break Trip down in Orlando, ... (click for more)


