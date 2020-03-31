 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

March 31, 2020

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

March 31, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 31, 2020

DPD Investigating Wallet Theft, Card Fraud


The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who used bank cards stolen from a woman’s purse to make purchases of more than $3,600 in gift cards and other ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. It was reported on social media Tuesday afternoon by The BluePrint Scouting. Her ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors