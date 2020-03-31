Governor Lee Says 100 Companies Step Up To Help Provide Personal Protection Equipment; Steps Taken On Delivery Of Mental Health Services

Governor Bill Lee said 25 companies and universities have made significant donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of Tennessee to assist health care workers and those on the front lines.

He said, "These donations, in conjunction with the aggressive supply procurement of Unified-Command has enabled the administration to connect with all 95 counties, assess needs and mobilize supplies.

"Companies and non-profits who are ready to help with supplies and other innovations are urged to contact Launch Tennessee. Since the announcement yesterday, Unified Command’s partnership with Launch Tennessee has already netted 100 companies who are willing to get to work in fighting this pandemic."

On the top of mental health and the pandemic, he said, "To serve individuals who need professional behavioral health help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee’s behavioral health providers and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services have been working closely over recent weeks to ensure seamless delivery of services.

"These groups have been working to expand telehealth services, implement daily conference calls to address needs as they arise, and increase collaboration to procure necessary PPE for front-line mental health workers who continue to interface with patients.

"The United States Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Tennessee a grant to provide mobile behavioral health care units for rural counties in East and West Tennessee. These mobile units will expand services Tennessee provides through partnerships with non-profits.

Tennessee’s front-line crisis services system is well-equipped to meet the needs of Tennesseans. Available resources include a 24-7 crisis phone line (855-CRISIS-1 or 855-274-7471), mobile crisis for both adults and children and youth, crisis walk-in centers, crisis stabilization units, and crisis respite.

"To meet the ongoing/non-emergency mental health needs of Tennesseans who are uninsured and have no means to pay, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and 15 community behavioral health providers offer the Behavioral Health Safety Net which meets the essential mental health needs of Tennesseans 18 years of age and older who are at or below 138 personal Federal Poverty Level. These vital services are available in all 95 counties."