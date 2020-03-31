 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Governor Lee Says 100 Companies Step Up To Help Provide Personal Protection Equipment; Steps Taken On Delivery Of Mental Health Services

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Governor Bill Lee said 25 companies and universities have made significant donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state of Tennessee to assist health care workers and those on the front lines.

He said, "These donations, in conjunction with the aggressive supply procurement of Unified-Command has enabled the administration to connect with all 95 counties, assess needs and mobilize supplies. 

"Companies and non-profits who are ready to help with supplies and other innovations are urged to contact Launch Tennessee.

Since the announcement yesterday, Unified Command’s partnership with Launch Tennessee has already netted 100 companies who are willing to get to work in fighting this pandemic."

On the top of mental health and the pandemic, he said, "To serve individuals who need professional behavioral health help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee’s behavioral health providers and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services have been working closely over recent weeks to ensure seamless delivery of services.

"These groups have been working to expand telehealth services, implement daily conference calls to address needs as they arise, and increase collaboration to procure necessary PPE for front-line mental health workers who continue to interface with patients.

 

"The United States Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Tennessee a grant to provide mobile behavioral health care units for rural counties in East and West Tennessee. These mobile units will expand services Tennessee provides through partnerships with non-profits. 

Tennessee’s front-line crisis services system is well-equipped to meet the needs of Tennesseans. Available resources include a 24-7 crisis phone line (855-CRISIS-1 or 855-274-7471), mobile crisis for both adults and children and youth, crisis walk-in centers, crisis stabilization units, and crisis respite.

 

"To meet the ongoing/non-emergency mental health needs of Tennesseans who are uninsured and have no means to pay, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and 15 community behavioral health providers offer the Behavioral Health Safety Net which meets the essential mental health needs of Tennesseans 18 years of age and older who are at or below 138 personal Federal Poverty Level.  These vital services are available in all 95 counties."


Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

Red Bank Commission Cancels April 7 Meeting; Soddy Daisy Cancels Thursday Session

The Red Bank Commission has canceled its April 7 meeting. City Manager Tim Thornbury said, "In an effort to minimize health risk for our citizens and staff, the regularly scheduled Red Bank City Commission Agenda Work Session and Commission Meeting for April 7 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. has been cancelled. "The city of Red Bank continues to monitor current situations and will make ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Leaders Stress Social Distancing, Announce Plan To Vote On Extending Social Distancing Regulations

Whitfield County Chairwoman Lynn Laughter and other officials of the county announced Tuesday that several rules will be voted on Wednesday to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public conference was streamed on Vimeo and citizens could call in with questions. Among the items are extending rules that would enforce the guidelines that are already in place until ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Do Your Part

Each day in Georgia, physicians, nurses and other health care providers go to work in our hospitals, nursing centers or private office practices to care for patients with a variety of health needs. This practice of medicine occurs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and 365 days per year; because illnesses and injuries don’t take a holiday. Without thinking twice, patients visit ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is ‘Essential’?

There is no question that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s order to close all non-essential businesses in the state on Monday will inconvenience all of us, but what is being inconvenienced in the face of deterring a coronavirus that could cost many Tennesseans their lives? I wish the governor had done so sooner but hardly blame him for exhibiting another great Tennessean's motto: Davy ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Chattanooga's Jazmine Massengill Leaving The Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE – It took Tennessee five decades to finally land a women’s basketball player from Chattanooga. And now Jazmine Massengill is leaving after just two seasons. The 6-foot point guard, who just completed her sophomore season with the Lady Vols, has entered her name into the transfer portal. She confirmed her decision on social media, saying: “I truly appreciate my teammates ... (click for more)

Live Dirt iRacing on Fox Sports Featuring Tennessee Racer Bloomquist Among Others

Mooresburg, TN (3/31/20) --- FOX Sports will throw a little dirt into its eSports lineup tomorrow, with the addition of World of Outlaws iRacing from the virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FS1. The race marks the beginning of a weekly FS1 series of iRacing events across multiple disciplines and various virtual racetracks. This week’s World of Outlaws iRacing ... (click for more)


