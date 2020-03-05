Raquel Mabry: An Immigrant Whose Dream Finally Came True

It has been a long road from an orphanage to a loving home in Chattanooga for Dina "Raquel" Mabry. All her effort and the support of a Chattanooga couple helped bring her dream of U.S. citizenship to reality recently.

Raquel was born in Honduras in 1987, and she still has two brothers and a sister there.

She tells her story, "I was raised in an orphanage until I came to live with Steve and Charlotte Mabry who I consider my parents. They have a son name Stephen Mabry who I consider my brother.

"Steve, my dad, met me when I was about to turn eight years old while he was on a mission trip to Honduras. My parents tried to bring me to the USA, but my visa got denied. I stayed at the orphanage until I was 18 years old.

"I had different missionaries who encouraged me to take a Christian internship in Kansas City, Missouri. I then applied for a visa again. I stayed in Missouri for a year, and then went back to Honduras for a couple of months.

"After that my parents were able to bring me to the U.S. where I lived with them in Chattanooga. It was so hard to get me back to the U.S. due to immigration rules and regulations. Finally everything worked out.

"I began learning English, then I got a green card and I took the GED. While taking the GED, I learned to drive. I started a cleaning business and then I applied for a job as a deputy court clerk at General Sessions Criminal Court, where I now work. I really enjoy my job.

"I started my citizenship application on Jan. 23, 2019. My parents had to hire an immigration attorney (Blake Gilbert) to help with all my paperwork. It was a hard road for me but with the support of my family friends, and co-workers helping me study and quizzing me I passed the citizenship test.

"I became a U.S. citizen and was sworn in on Dec. 17, 2019.

"It means so much to be a U.S. citizen because I can go back to Honduras without the fear of not being able to return. I have my life here, my family, my friends and my job. I am so blessed and so proud that I can be a part of this country and be free."

Steve Mabry said it was a mission trip to Honduras many years ago that eventually led to Raquel's successful U.S. citizenship.

He said, "Charlotte and I are long time members of Red Bank Baptist Church. For many years, the church has been sending mission teams to Orphanage Emmanuel in Guiamaca, Honduras. From 1996-2005 I made 13 trips to Honduras with these mission teams and to visit Dina during the later years.

"I remember feeling that the Lord wanted me to be a part of this ministry and felt strongly about going before that first trip. During that trip, I felt a lot of compassion for the children there and was saddened by some of the distressing backgrounds they had before coming to the orphanage. There were less than a hundred children there at that time and the orphanage was in need of food and clothing and other supplies for these children, so that's where the mission teams stepped in.

"Early on, I met Dina and her siblings including a sister and two brothers. I soon began sponsoring Dina through a sponsorship program with the orphanage and helping her and her siblings in various ways to meet their needs. We have felt like it was God's will for her to come here and get away from the corruption and poverty so prevalent in Honduras.

"After many years and a lot of expense, we were able to get her permanent residency here and eventually, she earned a GED and a job in the local government here. We thank God for all the blessings he has shown her as well as the blessings he has bestowed on us. After all, without belief and faith in Him, none of this would have happened."





Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said, "I am so very proud of Raquel. At a time when there is an often negative connotation attached to the word 'immigration,' it’s good to hear the stories of those who persevere and complete the process the right way. Too many times we see people who seem to take their citizenship for granted or think their voice doesn’t matter, but then we see people like Raquel who go through so much to proudly call themselves a United States citizen."

"To have Raquel as part of our staff is a true honor. Many employees pitched in and helped Raquel with her preparation by quizzing her on the information for her exam, and later celebrated with her when she was successful. Again, I’m proud to have Raquel on our team."