 Friday, March 6, 2020 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Raquel Mabry: An Immigrant Whose Dream Finally Came True

Thursday, March 5, 2020 - by John Wilson
Raquel with parents Steve and Charlotte Mabry
Raquel with parents Steve and Charlotte Mabry

It has been a long road from an orphanage to a loving home in Chattanooga for  Dina "Raquel" Mabry. All her effort and the support of a Chattanooga couple helped bring her dream of U.S. citizenship to reality recently.

Raquel was born in Honduras in 1987, and she still has two brothers and a sister there.

She tells her story, "I was raised in an orphanage until I came to live with Steve and Charlotte Mabry who I consider my parents. They have a son name Stephen Mabry who I consider my brother.

"Steve, my dad, met me when I was about to turn eight years old while he was on a mission trip to Honduras. My parents tried to bring me to the USA, but my visa got denied. I stayed at the orphanage until I was 18 years old.

"I had different missionaries who encouraged me to take a Christian internship in Kansas City, Missouri. I then applied for a visa again. I stayed in Missouri for a year, and then went back to Honduras for a couple of months.

"After that my parents were able to bring me to the U.S. where I lived with them in Chattanooga. It was so hard to get me back to the U.S. due to immigration rules and regulations. Finally everything worked out. 

"I began learning English, then I got a green card and I took the GED. While taking the GED, I learned to drive.  I started a cleaning business and then I applied for a job as a deputy court clerk at General Sessions Criminal Court, where I now work. I really enjoy my job.

"I started my citizenship application on Jan. 23, 2019. My parents had to hire an immigration attorney (Blake Gilbert) to help with all my paperwork. It was a hard road for me but with the support of my family friends, and co-workers helping me study and quizzing me I passed the citizenship test.

"I became a U.S. citizen and was sworn in on Dec. 17, 2019.

"It means so much to be a U.S. citizen because I can go back to Honduras without the fear of not being able to return. I have my life here, my family, my friends and my job. I am so blessed and so proud that I can be a part of this country and be free." 

Steve Mabry said it was a mission trip to Honduras many years ago that eventually led to Raquel's successful U.S. citizenship.
 
He said, "Charlotte and I are long time members of Red Bank Baptist Church.  For many years, the church has been sending mission teams to Orphanage Emmanuel in Guiamaca, Honduras.  From 1996-2005 I made 13 trips to Honduras with these mission teams and to visit Dina during the later years. 
 
"I remember feeling that the Lord wanted me to be a part of this ministry and felt strongly about going before that first trip.  During that trip, I felt a lot of compassion for the children there and was saddened by some of the distressing backgrounds they had before coming to the orphanage.  There were less than a hundred children there at that time and the orphanage was in need of food and clothing and other supplies for these children, so that's where the mission teams stepped in. 
 
"Early on, I met Dina and her siblings including a sister and two brothers.  I soon began sponsoring Dina through a sponsorship program with the orphanage and helping her and her siblings in various ways to meet their needs.  We have felt like it was God's will for her to come here and get away from the corruption and poverty so prevalent in Honduras. 
 
"After many years and a lot of expense, we were able to get her permanent residency here and eventually, she earned a GED and a job in the local government here. We thank God for all the blessings he has shown her as well as the blessings he has bestowed on us. After all, without belief and faith in Him, none of this would have happened."

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said, "I am so very proud of Raquel. At a time when there is an often negative connotation attached to the word 'immigration,' it’s good to hear the stories of those who persevere and complete the process the right way. Too many times we see people who seem to take their citizenship for granted or think their voice doesn’t matter, but then we see people like Raquel who go through so much to proudly call themselves a United States citizen."

"To have Raquel as part of our staff is a true honor. Many employees pitched in and helped Raquel with her preparation by quizzing her on the information for her exam, and later celebrated with her when she was successful. Again, I’m proud to have Raquel on our team."

Raquel with judge who administered oath of citizenship
Raquel with judge who administered oath of citizenship

March 6, 2020

Fire Destroys Mobile Home Friday Morning In Dallas Bay Area

March 6, 2020

Child Sex Charges Dismissed Against Former Brown Middle School Teacher "Pending Further Investigation"

March 6, 2020

Soddy Daisy Boat Dock To Be Rebuilt; City Becomes "2nd Amendment Sanctuary City"


A fire destroyed a mobile home Friday morning in the Dallas Bay area. At 10:23 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 9105 Hale Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)

Child sex charges have been dismissed against a former eighth grade social studies teacher at Brown Middle School "pending further investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office." Mark ... (click for more)

The boat dock at Holly Circle Park in Soddy Daisy was demolished by rising water after heavy rain several years ago. Since then the city and businesses that rely on Chickamauga Lake have been ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Fire Destroys Mobile Home Friday Morning In Dallas Bay Area

A fire destroyed a mobile home Friday morning in the Dallas Bay area. At 10:23 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 9105 Hale Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded, arrived on the scene, and reported 50% of the mobile home was on fire. While firefighters were attacking the fire, a 500-gallon propane tank exploded on the back side of the house. ... (click for more)

Child Sex Charges Dismissed Against Former Brown Middle School Teacher "Pending Further Investigation"

Child sex charges have been dismissed against a former eighth grade social studies teacher at Brown Middle School "pending further investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office." Mark A. Hernandez, 52, of 8656 Freeling Varner Road, Hixson, had been arrested last October for sexual battery by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor. Hernandez had recently resigned ... (click for more)

Opinion

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

Sports

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors