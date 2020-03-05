Kenneth Arnold Sentenced To 13 Years In State Prison For Child Sex Crimes

A man convicted of several sex crimes has been sentenced to serve 13 years in state prison.

Kenneth G. Arnold, 50, appeared before Judge Barry Steelman.

A Criminal Court jury on Jan. 8, 2019, had found Arnold guilty of several sex-related crimes.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Coyle said the offenses occurred between January of 2009 and November of 2012. The victim was younger than 13 when the crimes allegedly began.

Judge Steelman sentenced Arnold to nine years in prison for aggravated sexual battery, to be served consecutively with a four-year sentence for sexual battery by an authority figure. Judge Steelman also sentenced Arnold to nine years in prison for rape.

Prosecutor Coyle said Arnold will also be on the sex offender registry for life, and will also be subject to community supervision for life, as required under Tennessee law.