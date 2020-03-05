 Friday, March 6, 2020 47.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Kreger Facing Burglary Charges After Relative Finds Stolen Items

Thursday, March 5, 2020
Samuel Kreger
Samuel Kreger

Samuel Kreger is in custody after he allegedly stole a chainsaw and pills.

On Feb. 14, police responded to a burglary call at 3405 Brannon Ave. The victim said that when he arrived home, he saw that his bedroom window was broken and his backdoor was slightly open.

A few days later, when investigators were doing a follow-up, they were told the suspect Samuel Kreger, 43, was possibly living on East 36th St. Police were tipped off by a relative of Kreger, who found the victim’s medication inside a shed on East 36th. After getting approval by the owner to search the shed, police located a pill bottle and chainsaw belonging to the victim.

After obtaining a warrant to search the residence itself, they found Xanax and Hydrocodone belonging to the victim.

Kreger himself was located inside the shed on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He was charged with theft of property and burglary.


March 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 5, 2020

Beer Board Puts Beer License Suspensions On Southside Social, Doc Holliday's

March 5, 2020

W Road To Be Closed On Friday For Asphalt Repairs


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY 119 SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSS OF HEROIN ... (click for more)

Two bars had hearings before the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning for repeat violations. Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St., got a five-day beer license suspension, and Doc Holliday’s, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Highway Department will be repairing the road's asphalt in a couple of spots. ... (click for more)




Opinion

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response

Tennessee’s legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this “constitutional carry” lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Would You Do?

As word comes the panicking crazies are out buying all the toilet paper they can find (?), let’s take a walk into the land of doom. After all, daylight saving time comes this Sunday, hurrying up our coronavirus demise an hour earlier, so let’s get a plan. You know the bit: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” So let’s look into the brains of the pessimists who surround us and ... (click for more)

Sports

#2 Seed UTC Women Knocked Out Of SoCon Tournament By #7 Mercer

The #2 seed UTC women were knocked out of the Southern Conference Tournament in the opening round on Thursday. The Mocs fell to #7 Mercer, 63-55. “Not the ending we were hoping for under such a crazy turnaround in our season.” That was the sentiment expressed to the media by Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows after the unexpected loss in the quarterfinal round at the ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Stage 2nd Half Comeback To Stay Alive In SEC Tournament

The Lady Vols trailed Missouri by as many as 13 points in the first half, but piled up a big edge in the third quarter to advance in the SEC Tournament. Tennessee, after winning 64-51, faces Kentucky on Friday night at Greenville, S.C. It was the first time all season that the Lady Vols were behind at the half and came back to win. They were behind 34-26 at the half. They ... (click for more)


