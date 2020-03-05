Kreger Facing Burglary Charges After Relative Finds Stolen Items

Samuel Kreger is in custody after he allegedly stole a chainsaw and pills.

On Feb. 14, police responded to a burglary call at 3405 Brannon Ave. The victim said that when he arrived home, he saw that his bedroom window was broken and his backdoor was slightly open.



A few days later, when investigators were doing a follow-up, they were told the suspect Samuel Kreger, 43, was possibly living on East 36th St. Police were tipped off by a relative of Kreger, who found the victim’s medication inside a shed on East 36th. After getting approval by the owner to search the shed, police located a pill bottle and chainsaw belonging to the victim.

After obtaining a warrant to search the residence itself, they found Xanax and Hydrocodone belonging to the victim.



Kreger himself was located inside the shed on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He was charged with theft of property and burglary.

