Child Sex Charges Dismissed Against Former Brown Middle School Teacher "Pending Further Investigation"

Child sex charges have been dismissed against a former eighth grade social studies teacher at Brown Middle School "pending further investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office."

Mark A. Hernandez, 52, of 8656 Freeling Varner Road, Hixson, had been arrested last October for sexual battery by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Hernandez had recently resigned from the schools at the time of his arrest.

The Sheriff's Office at the time said a girl entered into a relationship with Hernandez her last year at Brown Middle School.

He gave her his phone number.

After going on to another school, the girl said she would go to Brown Middle and meet with Hernandez after school had dismissed. She said on one occasion she met him in his classroom and he kissed her on the mouth and grabbed her butt.

The girl said Hernandez gave her a phone with his contact information already in the phone under the contact name mydude.

An investigator examined the phone and said there were multiple texts from Hernandez of an explicit sexual nature. In one message he requested that she sneak out of her house so they could have sex.

Hernandez also solicited multiple inappropriate picture messages from the girl, it was stated.