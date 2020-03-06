 Friday, March 6, 2020 52.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fire Destroys Mobile Home Friday Morning In Dallas Bay Area

Friday, March 6, 2020

A fire destroyed a mobile home Friday morning in the Dallas Bay area.

At 10:23 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 9105 Hale Road. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded, arrived on the scene, and reported 50% of the mobile home was on fire. 

While firefighters were attacking the fire, a 500-gallon propane tank exploded on the back side of the house. Moments later, fire officials reported strong winds were feeding the fire and spreading it quickly throughout the home.

The Mowbray VFD responded as a Mutual Aid response to stand by at Dallas Bay Station 1 and then later responded to the fire scene for additional manpower. Animal Control was also requested to the scene to care of several chickens and pot belly pigs.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The home is a total loss.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist the immediate needs of three adults.


