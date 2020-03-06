 Saturday, March 7, 2020 40.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

John Deffenbaugh Wants To Return To Georgia House District 1 Seat

Friday, March 6, 2020
John Deffenbaugh
John Deffenbaugh

John Deffenbaugh, who represented Georgia House District 1 from 2013-2018, is again seeking the post.

Mr. Deffenbaugh, a Lookout Mountain resident, said, "I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Georgia State House of Representatives District One, which includes Dade and Walker Counties.  It has been my honor and privilege to represent the citizens of these counties to the best of my abilities.  I have earnestly sought to develop positive relationships with the leadership, including the Senate, the Governor, and with many of the members of the House.

"My efforts resulted in our counties receiving many benefits, which included monies for the I-59 Bridge, the reworking of highway intersections, and additional financing for school projects, assisting many veterans, and serving constituent needs.  I made efforts, from the Well in the Chamber, explaining where District One was, and what our needs were.  I wish also to preserve our leadership position in the State that I worked hard to develop.

"This position demands a commitment of time and energy to serve constituents. I have the ability, necessary experience, and time to present needs to the General Assemble in the best light, and to the right people to accomplish the desired outcome.  

"The committees on which I served were, Transportation, Regulated Industries, Veterans Affairs, Banking (Vice Chair), and Small Business (Vice Chair).  All of these Committees gave me the ability to get quick responses to constituent problems.

"Please contact me if you have questions.  My cell number is 423 400-8128."

 


March 7, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)




Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, SEDRICK DEWAYNE 2211 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE --- BILLINGSLEY, NASHAYLAH GANAE 2440 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BOSTON,

Upcoming City Council Agenda

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Oglesby. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. Order of Business for City Council IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : LEGAL a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 3, Advertising,

Constitutional Carry Law Is Lunacy - And Response (2)

Tennessee's legislative push to allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit is simply nuts. If you support this "constitutional carry" lunacy, then please do the following. Give one of your guns to a person you know or a stranger who is in a custody battle, going through a divorce, facing some life altering situation like job loss or health issue, addicted

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Several days ago, in the daily installment of the Donald Trump-Nancy Pelosi soap opera, our Speaker of the House fired back after the President had labeled her as "incompetent." Despite the fact she called the administration's reaction to the coronavirus "opaque and often chaotic," the seemingly addled Pelosi, this fueled by the same cup of coffee as her insults, said, "Lives are

Rhyne Howard Leads Kentucky Romp Over Lady Vols

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard scored 24 points to lead a Kentucky romp over the UT Lady Vols on Friday night at the SEC Tournament. Howard broke the Wildcat season record for made 3-pointers as she hit on five in the 86-65 victory at Greenville, S.C. She also had five rebounds on the night. Kentucky advances to play Mississippi State on Saturday night, while #1 South Carolina

#4 Dalton State Advances To SSAC Championship Game

#4 Dalton State used a solid second half effort from the free throw line to defeat (RV) Stillman (Ala.) 79-70 in the semifinals of the SSAC Basketball Championship at Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery, Ala. on Friday afternoon. S tillman got the first basket to make it 2-0 but Kevon Tucker called the bank and deposited a three-ball to get the early lead. The Tigers were


