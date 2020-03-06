John Deffenbaugh Wants To Return To Georgia House District 1 Seat

John Deffenbaugh, who represented Georgia House District 1 from 2013-2018, is again seeking the post.

Mr. Deffenbaugh, a Lookout Mountain resident, said, "I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Georgia State House of Representatives District One, which includes Dade and Walker Counties. It has been my honor and privilege to represent the citizens of these counties to the best of my abilities. I have earnestly sought to develop positive relationships with the leadership, including the Senate, the Governor, and with many of the members of the House.

"My efforts resulted in our counties receiving many benefits, which included monies for the I-59 Bridge, the reworking of highway intersections, and additional financing for school projects, assisting many veterans, and serving constituent needs. I made efforts, from the Well in the Chamber, explaining where District One was, and what our needs were. I wish also to preserve our leadership position in the State that I worked hard to develop.

"This position demands a commitment of time and energy to serve constituents. I have the ability, necessary experience, and time to present needs to the General Assemble in the best light, and to the right people to accomplish the desired outcome.

"The committees on which I served were, Transportation, Regulated Industries, Veterans Affairs, Banking (Vice Chair), and Small Business (Vice Chair). All of these Committees gave me the ability to get quick responses to constituent problems.

"Please contact me if you have questions. My cell number is 423 400-8128."